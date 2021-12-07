Police officer who punched man during arrest did so in self defence - IPCA

The officer went to an address in the central North Island in January 2021 to arrest a man for breaching his electronic bail monitoring conditions (file photo).

A police officer who punched a man during an arrest earlier this year in the central North Island did so in self defence and “the force was reasonable in the circumstances”, the Independent Police Conduct Authority says.

The officer went to an address in the central North Island in January 2021 to arrest a man for breaching his electronic bail monitoring conditions.

While the officer was attempting to make the arrest, a male relative at the property approached him and physically intervened, according to the IPCA.

“Fearing that he was about to be assaulted, the officer punched the second man and a scuffle broke out between the two. The second man then ran inside the house, locking the door behind him,” the police watchdog said in an incident report released on Tuesday.

The authority said the officer aimed pepper spray at the second man through an open window, and then broke a glass panel on the door to gain entry, only to find the man had escaped through a back window.

He was arrested the following day at another address.

Following the incident, the man’s partner complained to the IPCA, alleging the officer had used excessive force.

The authority investigated the incident and found the officer was justified in using force to defend himself, and was justified in his use of pepper spray.

“The authority is satisfied the officer was justified in using the force he did in self-defence and that the force was reasonable in the circumstances. We also found that the officer’s entry into the house was lawful.”

The man involved in the scuffle had a different version of events.

He said the police officer told his relative he was under arrest but did not explain why.

He said he walked over to the officer and stood very close to him, but did not physically touch him or try to get between the officer and his relative.

The man said he asked the officer to explain to his relative why he was being arrested.

He said he was talking calmly to the officer and was about to walk away when the officer punched him in the eye.

The man said he then retaliated by punching the officer in the face, and a “general fight” broke out between the two.

The man said the officer deployed pepper spray through an open window at him, that this was partially effective, and so he went into the bathroom to wash his eyes and face before leaving the house through a back window.

The IPCA acknowledged in the report that there was a conflict of accounts about whether the man physically touched the officer when he approached the doorstep.

The man and another family member at the house at the time said he did not touch the officer before being punched.

The account of the man being arrested “was less clear on whether there was physical contact between” his relative and the officer.

The officer, meanwhile, said the man was pushing him in the back, chest, and face, as well as being verbally abusive.

The police, in a statement released on Tuesday, said it agreed with the findings of the IPCA report.

“While trying to take the man into custody, a man visiting the property attempted to intervene by initially yelling at the officer, before repeatedly pushing him,” the statement said.

“The visitor continued to behave aggressively, at which point the officer advised him he was under arrest.

“Feeling increasingly under threat, the officer elected to use the tactical option of closed-hand tactics, punching the man.”

Supplied The officer was put at risk “in confronting and difficult circumstances”, Central District Commander, Superintendent Scott Fraser, said (file photo).

Central District Commander, Superintendent Scott Fraser, said the officer acted appropriately “in confronting and difficult circumstances”.

“This was a clear situation when the officer was put at risk. His actions were consistent with relative policy and both justified and lawful.”

The man was charged with aggravated assault and subsequently pleaded guilty.

He apologised in writing to the officer: “I … am apologising to the officer of whom I had assaulted, I wish to take back, and own what I had done, and can only pray that it has caused you no harm. It is a first ever doing this to an officer of duty for me and do sincerely apologise once again.”

The IPCA, in its report, said it believed the man was being obstructive, “and his subsequent letter of apology appears to acknowledge that he assaulted” the officer.

The IPCA said it also accepted that the officer believed the man was becoming increasingly aggressive, and that the officer’s options were limited.

“It seems unlikely that [the officer] could have withdrawn from the situation, as we accept he was in between and in close proximity to [the man being arrested and his relative]. We therefore accept that the single punch to [the second man’s] face to repel his attack was reasonable in the circumstances.”

Read the full report here.