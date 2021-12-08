Man accused of murdering toddler Arapera Fia can be named

The man charged with murdering 2-year-old Duo deny murder and manslaughter charges over death of toddler Arapera Fia

">Arapera Fia during the Covid-19 Delta lockdown can now be named.

Tyson Brown, 21, has denied murdering Arapera and is no longer pursuing name suppression, meaning he can be named.

However, the 21-year-old woman charged with manslaughter, after Arapera died at Starship children's hospital on November 1, still cannot be named, with a hearing set down in February to determine name suppression.

Arapera was taken to hospital on October 31 after being found with critical injuries at a rental property in Gibbons Rd in Weymouth, South Auckland.

Brown and the woman will go to trial in 2023 after entering not guilty pleas when they appeared at the High Court at Auckland last week.

Supplied Arapera Fia died at Starship children's hospital.

Detective Inspector Warwick Adkin previously thanked Arapera’s whānau who co-operated throughout the investigation.

“Investigations involving the suspicious deaths of children have a profound effect on the whānau and our wider community,” Adkin said.

“Often these investigations can be impeded by members of the whānau failing to come forward with information or not co-operating with police.”

Adkin also thanked others in the community who came forward with information.

“We all have a responsibility to protect our most vulnerable to prevent these tragedies,” Adkin said.

In a statement released by police on November 7, Arapera’s father said he was “devastated” to learn of her death, as he did not live at the same address as his daughter.

Arapera’s maternal grandmother, on behalf of the family, said they wanted answers on what happened.

“We are in as much shock as the rest of Aotearoa.”

The family asked for privacy for the whānau to “mourn our precious baby”.