Wife jailed for more than five years after leaving man to die in his own waste

Malia Li has been jailed for five years and seven months for the manslaughter of her husband.

Lanitola Epenisa, also known as Viliami Li, was found dead, fused to a La-Z Boy chair next to a nest of mice and piles of rubbish.

Witnesses described visiting the house and finding Li at home alone, sometimes hungry and lying in his own waste.

Epenisa’s second wife Malia Li was found guilty of manslaughter. The 53-year-old was sentenced to prison when she appeared at the High Court in Auckland on Wednesday.

Epenisa’s first daughter, Aaliaah Siosiana,​ told Stuff she only found out about his death after friends and family posted the news on social media.

Siosiana last saw her father alive before he had his strokes when she was about 15. He gave her a pounamu which she still wears.

She says she was locked out of her father's life by his second wife and was never able to properly grieve his death.

“Almost my whole life I was kept from my dad, I was about 2 maybe even 3 when Malia came on to the scene ... but Malia was forcing her way in to the point my dad ended up leaving us.”

Aaliaah Siosiana/Supplied Aaliaah Siosiana still wears the pounamu her father gave her.

Siosiana said her father was a stonemason and a hard worker with the “biggest, humblest heart” before he had a stroke.

“I never knew he was that sick until he was already in the coffin and gone. If they didn't want to look after the man who looked after them, I would have in a heartbeat.

“I never got to say goodbye, let alone be around my dad,” Siosana said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Malia Unalotokipea Li denied failing to provide her disabled husband Lanitola Epenisa with food, water and medical help before he died, sitting in his own waste.

Siosana cannot understand why her father was neglected. She says Li and her daughters should have asked for help.

"I just can’t understand how such a loving, kind-hearted man deserved to be neglected and rot like he was the scum of the Earth.”

Epenisa died in October 2016 after the pressure sores on his buttocks became so deep they exposed muscle and bone and became infected from his faeces and urine.

But Li’s legal team said her sick husband’s health had deteriorated to such an extent that he could not fight off infection.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes said Malia Li was still not accepting responsibility for her husband’s death.

Epenisa had suffered two strokes. The once-powerful man who built stone walls for a living was reduced to being unable to dress and go to the toilet without help from his wife and teenage twin daughters.

Witnesses spoke of turning up at the house to visit Epenisa and finding him home alone, with nothing to eat and a bottle to urinate into. Visits to the doctor had also stopped.

At sentencing Crown prosecutor Jasper Rhodes acknowledged Li’s remorse but said she still wasn’t facing up to the fact her actions led to her husband’s death.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Malia Li's lawyer Mark Ryan said his client had serious health conditions and had recently been hospitalised.

Li’s lawyer Mark Ryan said whatever sentence was imposed, his client would have to live with the knowledge she caused the death of her husband and the father of her two children. She also had her own health problems.

Justice Edwin Wylie compared Li’s case to that of Cindy Taylor who, together with her flatmates Brian and Luana Taylor, turned a "blind eye" to the needs of her mother, Ena Lai Dung. The 76-year-old was found dead, emaciated and lying in her own waste.

The judge said a cultural report showed Epenisa’s teenage daughters were forced to step up and care for their father intimately, “creating shame in the family because their actions crossed cultural taboos”.

Justice Wylie said that further isolated the family from outside support and Epenisa did not want to be cared for by a stranger. He said the family were also living in a single bedroom and poverty added to the stresses.

Justice Wylie said, although health authorities could have done more, Li turned them away and rejected their offers.

The judge also received a victim impact statement from Epenisa’s cousin Manusiu Luani, who said she could not explain “the pain and aching” the family are experiencing.

Justice Wylie took time off Li’s sentence for her health conditions and recognition that prison will be particularly difficult for her. He also recognised her remorse.