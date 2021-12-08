Out with a gun and off with the cuffs - brazen gunman busts woman out of custody

Police are searching for the pair after the standoff. (File photo)

Police are shocked after officers were held at gunpoint by a man who busted an arrested woman from a police car in a brazen Hamilton roadside breakout.

A 26-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were arrested at a Chartwell address after police executed a search warrant about 4pm.

They will both appear in Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

The pair went on the run after the early morning incident in Hamilton, with the police union calling it a dangerously ‘’calculated’’ example of the increasing number of criminals being willing to use firearms against under-gunned cops.

The incident kicked off when police stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Forest Lake Rd and Rimu St in Hamilton’s west at 3.30am, police confirmed in a statement.

The female driver had an active warrant out for her arrest but while officers were dealing with her, a second vehicle arrived.

A man from that vehicle pulled out a firearm, pointed it at police and fled the scene with the woman.

It is understood the pair were working together.

No shots were fired during the incident.

“Thankfully, no-one was injured but [the officers] are understandably shaken and are being supported,” the spokeswoman said.

“Any use of force against police will not be tolerated and offenders will be held to account.”

New Zealand Police Association president Chris Cahill told Stuff he was shocked by the brazenness of the offenders involved.

He said most people presented a firearm as a response to an event, impulsively.

But this situation was calculated, he said. The offender planned to break someone out of custody and pull a gun on police officers.

Cahill said it was an example of the changing environment police were dealing with and would have been scary for the officers involved.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The incident happened at the intersection of Forest Lake Rd and Rimu St.

“The use of firearms and willingness to use them against police is increasing. It points to why so many officers feel the need to be generally armed.”

He said it was positive no shots were fired but when police officers were confronted with a gun, they had limited options to respond with.

“The reality is when you are confronted with a firearm, and you don’t have one, you have to withdraw.”

Cahill said being armed would give police another tactical option but it was unknown if that would have changed the outcome of the situation, or if it would stop offenders being so brazen.

He said the pair involved in this incident were a risk to the public, and police would form a team to investigate and find them.