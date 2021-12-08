Two teens charged after Auckland police officer injured in alleged hit-and-run

A 19-year-old and a 15-year-old have been arrested in relation to an alleged hit-and-run on a police officer last week. (File photo)

Two teenagers have been arrested after an Auckland police officer was left seriously injured in an alleged hit-and-run.

The police officer suffered serious injuries while trying to stop a fleeing driver in New Lynn on November 28.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop for police, reckless driving causing injury, and failing to remain and ascertain injury.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and is being referred to Youth Aid.

The 19-year-old is set to appear at the Waitākere District Court on Wednesday.

The police officer was hit at New Lynn after responding to a burglary at a Great North Rd address.

Police spotted the car and signalled it to stop, which started a pursuit.

Police deployed road spikes, which caused the vehicle to hit the officer in Fruitvale Rd, and the 19-year-old and 15-year-old fled the scene.

The officer had serious injuries, was taken to Auckland Hospital and underwent surgery and further medical treatment in hospital.

He was now recovering at home, said Waitematā district commander Superintendent Naila Hassan.

"We hope these arrests send a strong message to those who have no regard for the safety of our police officers and put their lives at risk, that they will be arrested and placed before the courts for actions."