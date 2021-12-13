Woman charged with murder of man who died after being dropped at medical centre

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with murder after Rangiwhero Toia Ngaronoa died after being dropped off at an Auckland medical centre with critical injuries last month.

The 22-year-old, from Gisborne, was dropped at Takanini Medical Centre on the afternoon of November 21.

He was then taken to Middlemore Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries shortly after.

Court documents seen by Stuff show a 23-year-old woman has now been charged with Ngaronoa’s murder and is set to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

Detective inspector Warrick Adkin previously said police had been speaking with those who transported Ngaronoa to the medical centre, as well as his wider whānau.

On Monday morning, detective inspector Adkin confirmed the woman had been arrested and charged with Ngaronoa’s murder.