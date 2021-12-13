Police seek 'person of interest' after infant and mum injured in Napier

Poice are investigation after an infant was seriously injured. (File photo)

Police are looking to speak to a person of interest after an infant was seriously injured in an incident at a Napier motel.

The incident is understood to have occurred at a motel on Marine Pde about 6pm on Saturday.

The baby was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries where they were discharged along with their mother on Sunday, Detective Sergeant Phil Sayers, of the Napier police, said.

He said inquiries were still ongoing.

“We are still attempting to locate a person of interest.”