Teacher used 'power and manipulation' to groom teen for illicit relationship

Music teacher Roger Buchanan in Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday, where he was sentenced to 10 months’ home detention for sexual contact with a minor.

A student manipulated into having an illicit sexual relationship with a teacher says she is scared at how easily he took hold of her.

The teacher, 61-year-old Roger Buchanan, can now be identified after his name suppression lapsed on Friday.

He was sentenced in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to 10 months’ home detention for sexual conduct with a minor.

He wanted to serve his sentence with friends in the South Island, but Judge Bruce Northwood said it had to be done in Palmerston North so he could be subject to electronic monitoring.

Buchanan is well-known in the city through Rotary and being part of countless musical productions and performances.

He was part of the backing band for the Covid-interrupted 2020 season of We Will Rock You while on bail awaiting trial.

His theatre reviews have been published by various media outlets, including Stuff.

Buchanan pleaded guilty on the eve of his trial after a charge of sexual violation was withdrawn.

The minor was a student at a school he taught at.

Buchanan started a conversation via social media after the pair spoke at a school event in 2014.

He revealed his romantic feelings for her, which led to them having a relationship involving sexual activity.

He told police any sexual activity happened only after the student turned 16 and that all acts were consensual.

Jono Galuszka/Stuff “You were the older man. She was the teenager,” the judge told Buchanan.

The student, now a woman, told the court she went from a happy, high-achieving and active pupil to having extremely poor grades and becoming isolated.

“This adult I had become close to was using me for more than just mere friendship.”

With the benefit of hindsight she could see she was groomed.

“His power and manipulation took hold of me very quickly, and I am still scared of that now.”

Buchanan made threats when she threatened to break the relationship off.

She tried to put the relationship behind her after it ended, but eventually had a mental breakdown which put her in hospital.

Relationships were still difficult as she felt like “damaged goods” with “so much baggage at such a young age”.

She stayed awake as much as possible to avoid nightmares about Buchanan.

“I wish looking back on my teenage years wasn’t so painful.”

Defence lawyer Fergus Steedman said Buchanan was genuinely sorry for the pain he caused the woman.“

The effect of his actions on someone who he was once tremendously fond of is something which cannot be challenged.”

Murray Wilson/Stuff Buchanan fundraising for a polio eradication in to 2019. Judge Bruce Northwood lamented that the good work Buchanan had done in the community had likely now come to an end.

The judge said there was an obvious power imbalance between Buchanan and the student, which he surely knew at the time.

“You were the older man. She was the teenager.”

It was tragic Buchanan had offended so late in life – his only prior conviction was for drink-driving – as the good work he did in the community would likely come to an end, the judge said.

Buchanan’s application for permanent name suppression was declined on Tuesday, but his identity remained secret until Friday so he had time to decide if he would appeal the ruling to the High Court.

Stuff opposed name suppression, submitting there was not enough evidence to prove extreme hardship.

Stuff’s counsel Daniel Nilsson said it was in the public interest to name Buchanan even if there was evidence to prove extreme hardship.

Increasing transparency around sexual offending was in the public interest, especially as there was chronic under-reporting from victims, Nilsson said.

“Any greater publication, and justice being seen to be done, is important to future reporting by victims.”

The full background to the application cannot be reported due to suppression orders, but the judge found Buchanan could not prove extreme hardship was likely if he was named.

Buchanan was also ordered to pay $15,000 reparation but was not placed on the child sex offender register.

There are multiple conditions on his sentence, including participating in a psychological assessment, doing any prescribed treatment and not associating or being in contact with people younger than 16 without supervision from an approved adult.