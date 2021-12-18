Homicide probe after baby boy dies of 'non-accidental' injuries in Auckland

The baby was taken to Starship Hospital after receiving critical injuries at an address in Birkdale on Wednesday evening.

A baby boy has died two days after he was taken to hospital with what police believed were “non-accidental” injuries.

The critically injured 10-month-old baby was taken to Starship Hospital from an address in Birkdale on Auckland’s North Shore on Wednesday evening.

The baby died on Friday evening, Waitematā police detective inspector Aaron Proctor said.

“The investigation has now been upgraded to a homicide inquiry.”

READ MORE:

* Baby in hospital with critical injuries, police investigating



Chris McKeen/Stuff Police conduct a scene examination at a property on Vandeleur Ave, Birkdale, on Friday.

A post-mortem is taking place on Saturday, Proctor said. Police will provide further updates when able.

Police could be seen conducting a scene examination at a property on Vandeleur Ave on Friday.