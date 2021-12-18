Man left with critical injuries after serious assault at Lower Hutt party

A man is critically injured – while a second man received medical treatment – after a fight broke out at a Lower Hutt party.

An 18-year-old man is critically injured and underwent emergency surgery after a serious assault at a Lower Hutt party in the early hours of the morning.

Police responded to a report that five or six people were fighting on Trevethick Gr, in the suburb of Moera, at around 2.15am.

A second man had lost “a lot of blood” when police arrived, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd​ said.

That man, however, does not have life-threatening injuries – though he had also received medical treatment.

Police would like to speak with anyone who attended the party, or was around Trevethick Gr, Whites Line West and Ludlam Cr, in Lower Hutt, around the time of the assault.

“We are also asking that residents of this area check their properties for any items that do not belong to them, and that may have been involved in this offending,” Todd said.

A scene examination was continuing at Trevethick Gr.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries can call 105 and quote file number 211218/4047.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.