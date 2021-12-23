Auckland ambulance no-show after drunk passenger bashes bus driver during trip

In July St John set up a national emergency operations centre due to a huge increase in demand for ambulance services. [File video]

A passenger who subjected an Auckland bus driver to a brazen assault while the vehicle was driving down Queen St remains at large.

Meanwhile, an ambulance called by concerned bystanders never showed up, amid a serious shortage of paramedics last Friday night.

But the bus operator believes there is more to the story, and says its driver did not follow proper de-escalation protocols when responding to the incident.

The assault happened about 6.30pm last Friday, on the inner city link route operated by NZ Bus, shortly after the driver had set off down Queen St near the Civic Centre.

An intoxicated passenger delivered a blow to the driver’s face during the trip.

The bus stopped and passengers called 111 requesting police and ambulance, said Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt.

Police arrived on the scene, but the ambulance didn't, as the suspect fled the scene.

That evening, St John was unable to operate at least five of its Auckland ambulances due to significant and ongoing staff shortages.

Those shortages forced St John to fly in staff from around the country to avoid the same issues the following evening.

Police ended up taking the driver to hospital, where he remained overnight.

He had suffered injuries to both eyes and there were ongoing concerns about what other head injuries he may have sustained, Froggatt said.

“There's no excuse for what the passenger did,” he said.

Froggatt said a senior NZ Bus manager was on the scene after the assault.

But the company had not checked in again on the driver, he said.

NZ Bus group general manager operations Andrew Gillanders rejected that, saying the company had checked in with the driver several times in the days after the incident.

The assault was one of about eight on its drivers over the past year, he said.

Gillanders said tensions began to rise on the bus because the driver set off before the passenger was fully seated, causing him to stumble, which he said went against their training.

The passenger approached the driver and the pair began to complain, before the passenger delivered the first blow, he said.

After this, the passenger walked off down the aisle. The driver followed and retaliated, Gillanders said.

“There were some things the driver should not have done.”

NZ Bus was working with Auckland Transport and police around de-escalation training, he said.

The driver will be off work for at least three weeks.

Auckland Central Police area commander Inspector Gary Davey said police continue to investigate the assault, including examining CCTV footage from the area, but no arrests have been made.

“Police would like to acknowledge passengers aboard the bus at the time who came to the driver's aid.”

He asked any witnesses to contact police on 105 quoting the file number 211218/3474.

St John Auckland central territory manager Braden Stark said at the time of the call, it was facing very high demand, and all available ambulances were committed to other emergencies.

“As the patient’s condition was assessed as not urgent or life-threatening, NZ police made the decision to stand down the ambulance, as they could safely transport the patient to hospital.

“We encourage the patient to be in direct contact with us if they are not satisfied with their treatment or care.”

St John had experienced “extremely high demand” for ambulances services this year, due to a combination of Covid-19 and a general increase in other incidents, he said.

“We have seen demand increase by three per cent year-on-year, on average, over the last five years, and we expect this trend to continue.

“The high demand for ambulances has meant that some patients are having to wait a bit longer if they are not in a critical condition.

“While we understand this can be frustrating for patients who have health issues that are not life-threatening, it is the right approach to prioritise the most urgent and time-critical patients when all other ambulances are committed.”