Gottfried Lindauer portraits theft: New twists in unsolved Auckland art heist

A video from 2017, when Police appealed for information about two stolen Lindauer paintings. The works have not been recovered.

Four years on from the theft of two invaluable portraits in Auckland, police are yet to catch the culprits. Now, Stuff has obtained documents from the inconclusive police investigation that shed new light on the mysterious and expertly planned heist. George Block and Simon Plumb report.

THE HEIST

It was just before 4am on April Fools Day 2017 when the white Holden Commodore stopped outside Auckland’s International Art Centre.

The three occupants would have had a clear view of the paintings inside, illuminated overnight at the Parnell auction house.

They were Chief Ngātai-Raure and Chieftainess Ngātai-Raure, by Gottfried Lindauer, who like Charles Goldie is famous for his depictions of Māori.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff In April 2017 a brazen Auckland art heist saw the theft of two Gottfried Lindauer paintings, worth an estimated $1m. The paintings, nor the thieves, have ever been found.

The portraits, both dating from 1884, were each valued between $350,000 and $450,000.

READ MORE:

* 'Why is it poor old Goldie?' New Zealand's history of art theft

* Goldie theft 'rare, stupid and disrespectful' - art expert

* Dame Kiri Te Kanawa's multi-million dollar art collection to go up for auction



They were stolen days before they were set to be auctioned.

A report filed by a detective from Auckland City CIB, obtained under the Official Information Act, said CCTV showed the two passengers got out of the Holden while the driver stayed in the vehicle.

They knew what they were doing.

One passenger carried a portable gas-powered blowtorch. He approached the reinforced glass and set to work torching the window, while the other passenger stood lookout.

The lookout appeared to be carrying a bottle.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Chief Ngatai-Raure, from one of the stolen Lindauer paintings.

After less than a minute of his mate’s blow torching, he dispensed the contents of the bottle onto the window.

Footage showed a large cloud of thick white smoke, indicating the contents of the bottle could be liquid nitrogen, based on the appearance of the plume and the absence of any sparks or ignition.

Once the smoke cleared the first man began smashing the blowtorch’s canister into the window.

But it wouldn’t shatter, so the pair returned to the car and drove away.

Eight minutes passed, and the white Holden returned with a red Ford Courier ute, stolen from near the art gallery after the trio were unable to smash the glass pane.

It was driven by the blowtorch operator. He reversed the truck through the window in front of the two Lindauers, smashing it, before driving forward and reversing back into the pane to finish the job.

Police/Supplied The portraits at the International Art Centre before the raid, as seen from the window​.

The ute limped back onto the street, before the second passenger hopped out of the waiting white Holden, ran into the shop and grabbed one of the paintings before securing his loot in the car’s back seat.

The two passengers returned to grab the second painting, before the getaway car sped off up Parnell Rd.

The portraits have not been seen since. The passengers, who wore bandannas to shield their faces, have also not been identified.

THE INVESTIGATION

Police threw the kitchen sink at the investigation, deploying senior Auckland detectives.

The files obtained by Stuff run to hundreds of pages and include statements from various people linked to the gallery.

A significant volume of documents are fully redacted, including details on suspects who were later ruled out.

But some statements offer tantalising new clues.

CHRIS MCKEEN/FAIRFAX NZ The scene of the crime, the morning after the paintings were stolen.

The police file shows the car’s rego came back to a Holden in the Wellington region.

That vehicle was seized by detectives in Hutt Valley, but its owner said the vehicle had not left the region, which was corroborated by location data stored in its GPS chip.

As a result, investigators came to believe the plates on the getaway car were doctored to match those of a legitimate Holden of the same make. This meant no-one reported the plates stolen.

Any officers in a patrol car running the registration of the getaway car would simply see a Holden Commodore not flagged as stolen or suspicious.

Police/Supplied The Holden Commodore getaway vehicle.

Z Service Stations around the country have an automatic licence plate recognition system recording the date and time of fuel stops.

The company supplied data showing a car with the getaway vehicle’s number plate had visited two petrol stations in Wellington, confirmed by the owner of the legitimate car as his fuel stops.

But it also showed a car with that plate had visited petrol stations in Tauranga and Te Puke in the weeks before the raid – visits that could not have been made by the Wellington owner.

The owner of the Lindauers at the time of the burglary is an unidentified Auckland businessman and prolific art collector. His statement to police the day after the robbery is among the bundle of documents supplied by police.

He told police he acquired them in a trade with a man named John about a year earlier.

In exchange for the two Lindauers he relinquished one by 20th century Auckland artist Don Binney, known for his bird paintings.

Police/Supplied Excerpts from an OIA on the Lindauer painting heist in 2017, show CCTV of the cars involved.

“I think, in retrospect, the Don Binney was worth probably more than both these paintings,” he told the detective.

“I already had a Don Binney and I didn’t need two.”

He was also unaware of the names of the Lindauer portraits, together worth nearly $1m.

“I can’t think who would have taken them or even for what purpose,” he told police.

THE AFTERMATH

The sensational circumstances of the heist sparked a media firestorm in 2017.

Various theories were expounded, including that they were seized with the aim of extracting a ransom.

Another theory probed by the media was that the theft could have been the work of a descendant of the subjects, angry that a rare image of their relative was being traded for profit.

A listing of the portraits on the dark web turned out to be a scam, it was reported.

The identity of the people depicted also remains unclear.

Supplied/Stuff A detective’s notebook shows the various redactions police made regarding the identity of suspects who were later ruled out.

A description of the paintings on the auction house’s website says they depict members of the Ngātai family from Tauranga.

Specifically, the description says the portraits are of relatives of Chief Taiaho Hōri Ngātai, who defeated the British at Gate Pa on 29 April 1864.

Ngātai family spokeswoman Meremaihi Aloua told Stuff her grandfather, Dr Kihi Ngātai QSM, who died in August aged 91, had investigated and concluded it wasn’t Hōri Ngātai or his known relatives.

“He believed it wasn’t our family,” she said.

However, Aloua said she could not rule out the paintings depicted a more distant relative. In her view, the subjects had a similar appearance to the Ngātais.

PRIOR THREATS

Among the various statements in the police files is one from Luke Davies, who works at the gallery and is the son of Frances Davies, one of the art centre’s directors.

His statement contains information never before made public about prior threats to the gallery and its works.

Luke referred Stuff’s requests for comment to Richard Thomson, another director of the art centre.

Thomson said he did not know about the disclosure of earlier threats Luke Davies made to police. He said they had heard nothing new about the paintings in years.

Speaking to Detective Adam Bicknell five days after the ram-raid, Luke said no-one who had asked about the Lindauers raised any alarm bells.

However, he did receive what was described in his statement as a “short harassing phone call” from a man in August 2016. At the time, the centre had a Goldie work for sale.

“He said: ‘Is this the place that sells Goldies? Better watch them then eh.”

One other event, in the days before the Lindauer burglary, piqued his interest.

“On Friday after work I was at Woodpecker Hill, the restaurant next door to work, with my girlfriend,” his statement said.

Just after 7pm he saw a young couple walk past the gallery, as he was leaving to retrieve his jacket from his car. He recognised the couple from around town, as the man had distinctive tattoos, he said.

Police/Supplied The Auckland CIB report form on the raid.

When Luke was returning he saw the man was looking in the gallery window.

He heard the man say “bloody awesome paintings” as he was looking into the window

“I am concerned about him as I have seen him driving an air conditioning truck, so I thought he could have access to a blowtorch and liquid nitrogen,” his statement said.

“He also fits the physical description of one of the burglars that stole the paintings.”

Other documents supplied by police were heavily redacted and none shed light on whether officers investigated or ruled out the couple Luke described.

Statements from gallery directors Frances Davies and Richard Thomson say neither had any suspicions about anyone who worked at the gallery, and they trusted their employees implicitly.

In the weeks before the raid, the Lindauer portraits had featured in an article in Viva magazine and on TVNZ’s Te Karere, the statements said.

WEAVING TOGETHER THE STRANDS

University of Auckland Associate Professor Ngarino Ellis (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou) researches Māori art history. Among her areas of expertise is art crime, including looting and theft in Aotearoa.

She said it was wrong to think of Goldie or Lindauer’s works as depicting “ancestors” given how they might depict people separated by just three generations.

“It might be my mother’s grandfather, so it’s within living memory,” she said.

Māori have a deeper connection with the portraits beyond their “obscene” dollar value, she said.

Supplied/Stuff University of Auckland art historian, associate professor Ngarino Ellis teaches a paper in art crime.

Ellis’ husband’s great-grandfather was painted by Lindauer, and they treasured the high-resolution copy they had framed “because that is him”.

Lindauer painted Māori who commissioned him themselves, and his works were extremely realistic, she said.

“But it was very much to show their own mana, and those portraits do.”

“He showed Māori in Māori attire, which they weren’t wearing at that stage.

“We were wearing cloaks for formal occasions but really most people were wearing, certainly by the time he was around, European clothing.”

“His work is very precious for descendants today, because they don’t see a portrait of their ancestor, they see their ancestor.”

Ellis teaches a paper in art crime. The Lindauer smash and grab in 2017 happened right before a lecture on New Zealand art theft.

Her class explored the different theories of art theft centering on the motivations of who took the works.

That could include a personal motivation, a collector stealing it for gratification, a chance theft, or stealing to order, which was very rare, she said.

“Because Goldies and Lindauers are so well known, in terms of how valuable they are, sometimes a thief might be in a house and see a Lindauer or a Goldie because they know from the general media that it’s worth a lot of money.

“And they might try and flog it, and they can’t.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff.co.nz A Gottfried Lindauer portrait of Huru Te Hiaro was repaired and moved from Te Papa to Aratoi Museum in Masterton for a Lindauer exhibition (first published June 2017).

She also questioned the wisdom of displaying the two hugely valuable and recognisable portraits facing the street behind a single pane of glass.

“The International Art Centre also should have been a little bit more aware that offering candy at the front window is probably not the best thing to do, knowing how well known they are.

“It was like candy in a candy shop.”

Ellis was called upon by the media to comment in the days after the raid.

She felt the media was keen to push the angle of the theft being the work of aggrieved descendants of the subjects without any evidence to back it up.

“There was an angle, and it’s remiss – they pushed the ‘Māori are stealing, Māori are stealing’. We don’t need that coverage.”

But if the paintings had “come home,” that was preferable to them being taken for profit, she said.

Police/Supplied The aftermath of the ute smashing into the window of the art gallery.

“I couldn’t comment whether I thought it was someone from whānau, hapu, iwi,” she said.

“I kind of hope that it is.

“So that they’ve gone home, and they’re hanging in Auntie’s living room.”

While Ellis said she did not condone stealing, Pākehā had engaged in widespread theft of land, taonga, and even the human remains of Māori, she said.

“I mean, Pākehā didn’t bat an eye when they were stealing left, right and centre. Killing and stealing.

“Stealing from urupa and burial sites.

“That’s why we have so many tens of thousands of taonga in museums.”

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

Detective Inspector Scott Beard, who oversaw the case, declined to be interviewed and supplied a brief written statement.

“This matter remains under investigation and police continue to follow up on information which comes in, and it is assessed and followed up as required.

“We are not in a position to comment on specifics for operational reasons.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed the white Holden getaway car was never found.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to approach police 105 quoting file number: 170401/6755.