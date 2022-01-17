Stolen childhoods: The men paying to watch child sex abuse and those trying to stop it

An advocate for survivors of sexual abuse asks why money transfer companies could stop their services being used to back Wikileaks but can't do the same for the child sex abuse image industry.

With the click of a button, child sex abuse images can be sent around the world. The sharing often continues long after the abuse ends and survivors live with the knowledge their most traumatic moments are circulating – often traded for money in an industry worth US$20 billion. Edward Gay and Catrin Owen report.

Martin Henry Lawes was a prominent businessman and local board member on Auckland’s North Shore.

From the comfort of his home in Totaravale, he went online and paid parents in the Philippines to live-stream the sexual abuse of their children.

Transcripts of the chat messages included in court documents showed Lawes directed what he wanted done.

READ MORE:

* Auckland man jailed after trying to buy girl on Dark Web under username 'kiwipedo'

* Auckland man who tried to buy girl on Dark Web loses name suppression

* Former board chairman released after being jailed for live-streaming child sex abuse

* Sex offender Martin Lawes' 'truly shocking' personality behind closed doors

* Former North Shore board chairman sent to jail for live-streaming child sexual abuse



Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former local board chairman Martin Lawes was sentenced for live-streaming videos of child sex abuse.

Lawes claimed he was overworked, and he talked on chat forums to Asian women overseas as a way to escape.

That soon spiralled, and he began paying to watch children being abused. Some children involved were as young as three years old.

He later told authorities he was helping the victims by giving them money – he paid $100,000 to abusers over nine years – as they were living in poverty.

Initially he used global remittance company Western Union but when his account was suspended due to the “suspicious nature” of his transactions, Lawes turned to Paypal.

The abuse continued until some of the people Lawes had been paying were arrested in an international operation.

Lawes was unmasked as one of the people responsible for encouraging the abuse.

RNZ Urgent changes to the law on the child sex offender register mean that hundreds of convicted offenders are back on the list. But one justice rights advocate says it doesn't mean that children are safer.

One of the companies he used to transfer money, Paypal, took part in a blockade against Wikileaks in 2010, to stop customers donating to the whistleblower organisation.

So why can’t the same be done to those paying for abuse?

Clinical psychologist Kathryn McPhillips, who is director of Auckland sexual abuse foundation Help, says authorities and big business need to follow the money.

“I went: ‘OMG, you can do that for [Wikileaks] but you will not do it about child sex abuse images, why is that?”

Alden Williams/Stuff Kathryn McPhillips says the money trail needs to stop.

She says cutting the flow of money will go someway to hurting the industry.

“Let’s stop the money trail, and then we will have a chance of stopping this.”

She questioned, if the three major money transfer companies, Paypal, Visa and Mastercard, could shut down Wikileaks, why can’t they do the same with the child sex abuse image industry, or at least put the pressure on?

“We know it’s not too hard – you’ve done it for Wikileaks, why don’t children count?”

She concedes there might be an argument that offenders could simply move to another form of payment.

But McPhillips says that forces them to take a further step. It is another opportunity for them to stop and think about what they’re doing.

jessica shapiro/Stuff Help foundation Kathryn McPhillips says authorities and big business should do what they can to make it harder for people to pay for abuse images.

She says being able to use a credit card – a piece of plastic they carry around in their wallet – normalises paying money for a child to be sexually abused.

“It makes it mundane. If the way you procure it is mundane then no alarm will go off … it’s the way you buy your groceries … They need to know that it’s not ok.”

And McPhillips points out it has been done before. In December 2020, Mastercard and Visa announced they would block their customers using their credit cards on Pornhub after accusations emerged in a New York Times investigation that the site contained videos of child abuse.

Lorna Murray, board chairwoman of ECPAT NZ/Child Alert, would also like to see all financial, data storage and social media providers consider how their organisation might be used by those behind the child sex abuse industry.

Child Alert is a small organisation whose focus is on the commercial sexual exploitation of children.

Murray said it would support any opportunities to disrupt the financial transactions associated with the industry, and appropriately investigate and prosecute suspected perpetrators in New Zealand and overseas.

Banks and international money remitters, such as Western Union and Paypal, must report suspicious transactions to the Financial Crime Unit under anti-money laundering and terrorism legislation.

Supplied/Stuff Detective inspector Christiaan Barnard says the money can help police to find offenders.

Detective inspector Christiaan Barnard heads up the unit.

He says shutting down the industry is not as easy as stopping money getting to Wikileaks.

“I certainly am sympathetic to the suggestion, and it’s a good one.”

Barnard says those who deal in child sexual abuse will regularly use cryptocurrency and if they do use traditional banning methods, they have ways of disguising the payments.

“That’s not to say they can’t identify payments because they do … a lot of the reporting we receive is not so much for accessing material online, it’s actually in the live-streaming.”

He says there are many false positives that can include anything from people in New Zealand sending money to loved ones overseas.

Barnard was hesitant to outline what flags as a suspect payment because doing so could help people trying to access illegal material online.

But he says information about who is making suspicious payments is sent through to those who monitor the child sex offender register and officers investigating abuse material.

Barnard says the Financial Crime Unit’s aim is not trying to stop money changing hands.

“Our goal is to use the money flows as a means to assist in identifying suspects.”

He says many people dealing in child sexual abuse material are not motivated by money.

Barnard says his unit wants to build capability in cryptocurrency.

Another Auckland man who was willing to pay up to US$15,000 or use bitcoin to buy a girl under the age of seven on the Dark Web was Aaron Hutton.

Hutton collected and shared images of children being sexually abused online.

David White/Stuff Aaron Hutton called himself kiwipedo on the dark web and tried to import a girl into New Zealand.

He used the Dark Web and hid behind the username “kiwipedo”, but while offering payment to an undercover secret agent, Hutton admitted he was interested in “sharing [the] girl for some fun”.

He asked another user “can you traffic children internationally?”and asked for updates on the plan, adding that he had a basement.

“... as for the trafficking, still keen, just trying to organise my life, so I can accept the item,” he said.

Josef Fritzl, who kept his daughter in a basement for 24 years and fathered seven children with her, was Hutton’s “hero”.

Hutton went on to cook up an elaborate plan that involved sexually abusing the girl who would be trafficked in a hotel room.

But both dark web users he spoke to were investigators at the Department of Internal Affairs.

The exact method used to track down Hutton is suppressed, but a search of his work premises located a computer he had used to access the dark web and traces of the “kiwipedo” account.

Police also raided his house and found a hard drive with over 400 images of child abuse.

Hutton initially denied the charges but pleaded guilty during his trial. He was jailed for five years in January 2021.

NIJWAM SWAGIARY/Unsplash Martin Lawes livestreamed sexual abuse from his home.

At Lawes’ sentencing at the High Court in Auckland, Justice Ediwn Wylie said Lawes was exploiting poverty and vulnerability. “You used them as toys.”

Lawes was sentenced to four years and six months for his offending, but was granted parole after serving only a year and a half of his sentence.

When Stuff visited him last year at his home, where he’s living under special conditions until March 2022, he refused to comment.

Granting his parole, the Parole Board said Lawes “still has some way to go”, but no longer considered him an “undue risk”.

Victim advocate Ruth Money says the sentences for child exploitation offenders are woeful.

“The Sentencing Act speaks about creating a deterrent. Where’s the deterrent? Children are our taonga.”

The law also recognises offending against vulnerable victims is an aggravating factor. “No one is more vulnerable than a child,” says Money.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Victim advocate Ruth Money says the sentences for child exploitation offenders are woeful.

“We need to draw a line and say: ‘No, if you touch our babies, this is what is going to happen. Whether you are ill or depraved, it doesn’t matter. The community needs to be protected. We’re going to remove you from the community for our protection, and yours, until you’re no longer a risk’.”

She says offenders are often eligible for parole after serving a third of their sentences and have a chance of being released, provided they’ve been well-behaved and taken part in courses. “What does that say to the victims?”

She says the devastation caused by this type of offending is enduring. Some victims feel they have been given a “life sentence”.

A song on the radio can trigger memories of an attack, they might have bad dreams or when a stranger looks at them funny in the street, they can find themselves wondering if that person has seen their images online.

“We push them through ACC which is re-victimising. We push them through the justice system which is re-victimising and then the perpetrator is sentenced to 2.5 or 4.5 years?”

Money says it’s important survivors get a “sense of justice” but questioned whether that was happening under the current sentencing regime.

She says the legislation always seems to be a few steps behind the technology, and she would like to see an arm of government created that would see legislation reviewed annually to ensure it is up-to-date.

Money would also like to see free courses for parents and other caregivers, to teach them online safety and how to protect their children online.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of the Stuff website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you’re in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.