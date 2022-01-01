Arrests made, motorbikes impounded after 'reckless' New Year's Eve Auckland ride

Police are investigating the group's behaviour, which included the smashing of a police patrol car wing mirror.

Two men have been arrested and five dirt bikes impounded after a large group demonstrated “absolutely appalling and reckless driving behaviour” around Auckland on New Year's Eve.

Auckland City Police inspector Jacqui Whittaker said two men had been summoned to appear in court, one charged with failing to stop and careless driving and the other charged with traffic offences, including driving without a licence.

“Another rider has been issued with multiple infringement notices,” Whittaker said.

“All offenders did not have a valid licence for the bikes they were riding and have subsequently been forbidden to drive any motorised bike until appropriately licenced.”

“All their bikes were seized and impounded with an additional two bikes seized when they were abandoned by their riders on police arrival.”

The large group of bikers left Ōtara in south Auckland on Friday morning and were seen riding across Auckland city and suburbs such as St Heliers and Papatoetoe.

Police said a patrol car was “deliberately” damaged during the ride.

Whittaker said the police investigation into “the absolutely appalling and reckless driving behaviour” was ongoing.

“Police are incredibly frustrated and disappointed by what we saw yesterday,” Whittaker said.

“The driving we witnessed was completely unacceptable and put the lives of innocent members of our community at risk.”

Whittaker said many cyclists and other road users had to take evasive action to prevent themselves being injured.

“Many of the riders were also extremely aggressive to police staff and as mentioned yesterday even damaged a police car,” she said.

“We urge anyone in our community who has information about those involved to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Acting inspector Terry Lee said the group “deliberately smashed a police patrol car wing mirror”.