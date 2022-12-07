Jail term reduced for man who tried to buy girl on dark web under username 'Kiwipedo'

Aaron Hutton called himself Kiwipedo on the dark web and tried to import a girl into New Zealand.

An Auckland man jailed after he tried to buy a girl under the age of 7, to sexually abuse her, has had his time behind bars reduced because of disputed facts.

Aaron Joseph Hutton hid behind the profile name ‘Kiwipedo’ on the secretive dark web, where he traded images of children being sexually abused and then tried to buy a girl.

The court heard Hutton still claims he was “trolling the authorities”.

On Wednesday, he appeared at the Auckland District Court where Judge David Sharp resentenced him to three years and two months imprisonment.

When he was caught, Hutton thought he was chatting to fellow paedophiles but he was actually talking to undercover Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) agents.

He was initially sentenced by Judge Allan Roberts in January 2021 to five years imprisonment on a charge of attempting to deal in someone under the age of 18 for sexual exploitation and possessing objectionable images.

David White/Stuff Aaron Hutton was jailed back in January 2021.

Hutton previously told a probation officer and a psychologist he only engaged in the communications because he knew he was talking to law enforcement and decided to “play cat and mouse”.

On Wednesday, prosecutor Kristy Li submitted the Crown’s stance remained the same and a letter written by Hutton minimised the offending.

In a handwritten apology, Hutton claimed the possession of the images was accidental and he wanted to troll authorities.

Li said the images weren’t ones you would stumble across.

Michelle Clark, acting on behalf of Hutton, submitted he ceased all communication with the undercover agent when the meeting was arranged.

Clark submitted Judge Roberts should have set a lower starting point and Hutton had now taken “significant steps” in his rehabilitation.

Judge Sharp said the offending was depraved and there are real victims who suffer the effects.

“Each image depicts a child or children who are subject to sexual offending and the damage that is done to them cannot be overlooked.”

According to court documents released to Stuff, the DIA believed Hutton used the dark web to talk to other paedophiles and attempted to get access to a girl.

Hutton's conversations with other dark web users – secret agents with the DIA – showed he was looking for someone who could “traffic children internationally” and was willing to pay up to $15,000 USD.

He posted that he was “not wasting time” and was “serious!!!”

Hutton and an agent went on to exchange a number of messages over the following six weeks, with Hutton asking how the agent’s “search” was going and offering help.

In April 2015, Hutton began talking with another agent who said he had a 7-year-old girl.

Hutton described the notorious Austrian sex offender Josef Fritzl as his “hero”. Fritzl kept his own daughter as a sex slave for 24 years in a cellar in their garden and fathered seven children with her.

A meeting was arranged that would have enabled Hutton to commit sexual acts on the young girl.

When agents searched Hutton’s work and home, they found traces of his dark web identity and found a hard drive with more than 400 images of children being sexually abused.

Where to get help for sexual violence