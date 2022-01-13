Stabbing 'the last straw' for resident who fled Wellington social housing

Lisa Morunga says the trauma of a neighbour being stabbed, was the last straw for her and her children living in social housing in Nuku Street, Strathmore Park.

When Lisa Morunga’s neighbour was stabbed moments after popping round for a coffee, she knew she had to get out.

“That day, it was just too close to home. It happened right outside our door. It could’ve been one of our kids.

“I was the first one on the scene trying to stop the blood. I had blood on my hands all day. That was the last straw,” Morunga said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lisa Morunga moved out of the Nuku St flats after three years of constant incidents of conflict, assault and crime.

Morunga lived in the Kāinga Ora-owned apartment block in Wellington’s Strathmore Park for three years. In that time, the mother-of-two endured stand over tactics from a local gang member, was confined to her social housing flat while police searched for the perpetrators of an axe attack, and tried to revive a man who overdosed on the lawn.

READ MORE:

* Woman lay dead in Wellington flat for a 'matter of weeks'

* Teenager referred to youth aid after stabbing at Wellington flats

* 'Nobody is going to chase us away' – 82-year-old stands strong in face of gang neighbours



“I heard a lady scream and saw a man flat on his back. I ran down, cleared his airway and started doing CPR for half an hour until the ambulance came. I found out later he died,” Morunga said.

She had four children – her two, her partner’s son, and a fourth child in her flat the day the man overdosed beneath the pōhutukawa trees.

“It is not safe for our children,” she said.

After the axe attack in May 2021, Morunga said the apartment blocks were well known by police who attended incidents in the area ‘’every other day’’ and she regularly found syringes and smashed glass in and around the flats.

“Violence, drug use, the whole lot. That’s pretty much what my block is known for. There’s two single mothers here that have to be in the middle of all this c...,” Morunga said after the incident.

The regular exposure to the chaos in and about the flats had become so normalised in the lives of Morunga’s two children, they expected drama whenever they came to stay at her home.

“Our children couldn’t go outside and play, they felt unsafe. They were always expecting the next incident, it became routine. My daughter would ask, ‘who's been fighting today?’”

Ross Giblin/Stuff The constant incidents in Nuku St flats became routine for Lisa Morunga’s children “My daughter would ask, ‘who’s been fighting today?’”

Morunga said she and her partner, whose son had grown up in the flats, had become known as people who wouldn’t shy away from the trouble, and she felt the police would recognise her number when she called.

“Everyone used to come running to my partner. They [police] would just go, ‘is that Nuku St?’ when I called.”

On the flipside, Morunga felt she wasn’t trusted in the community by tenants who might be wary of police.

“There was a code. Everyone had a history or was doing dumb s..t. Some of the tenants would probably just look at me as if I was being a nark but no-one else had the balls to ring the cops,” Morunga said.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Armed police cordon off the grounds of the Nuku St flats after the stabbing in October 2021.

In October Morunga said she had been asking to be transferred to another Kāinga Ora property for nearly three years without progress.

After the stabbing, Morunga and her partner decided to abandon their apartment and left the next day. As of December 2021, they were staying with her partner’s ex and looking for a new home.

Returning to the flats nearly two months since she left, Morunga walked past a car with the rear window smashed out parked on the lawn, metres from the building’s entrance, and a fence destroyed by fire from an incident months ago.

The entrance beneath the staircase that led to her former front door was darkened, despite the morning sun outside. In December, Kāinga Ora stated the foyer to the building had been upgraded to remain lit ‘round the clock.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Kāinga Ora says this entrance to the Nuku St apartments has been upgraded to remain lit 24 hours a day.

One of the three blocks of flats that has been vacant for the past year had been completely boarded up in an effort to slow the constant vandalism.

Peeking through the windows into her old apartment, Morunga could see the dwelling was in exactly the same state it was when her family left abruptly.

“[Kāinga Ora] haven’t made any effort, they’ve done nothing. I wanted to be heard. I wanted them to come and see for themselves. This has been going on for years. They haven’t come to their tenants' aid,” Morunga said.

Kāinga Ora would not comment on the specifics of an individual tenant's case. But, after an Official Information Act request, the agency detailed only 13 complaints about antisocial behaviour in relation to Nuku St from September 20, 2020 to November 12, 2021.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lisa Morunga lived on the second story of the Nuku St social housing block. A man died after overdosing beneath the pōhutukawa trees on the grounds beneath her home in January 2019.

In contrast, more than a fifth of tenants in the block had requested to be transferred away from the flats in the past year, for reasons that included antisocial behaviour in the area.

Statistics provided by police painted a more damning picture. Police attended 51 incidents and received 128 calls associated with the Nuku Street area from July 4, 2020 to June 1, 2021.

Fiona Prestidge, manager of the Strathmore Park Community Centres, said since early 2021, Kāinga Ora had placed a tenancy manager at the Raukawa Community Centre near Nuku St for 90 minutes, once a fortnight.

Prestidge had been involved in delivering food parcels to social housing in the area, including Nuku St flats. She said the apartments were a challenging environment for people when life was hard.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lisa Morunga is now staying with a friend after three years of trying to get transferred away from the “drama and negativity” of the Nuku St flats.

“I look at the disrepair and I assume [Kāinga Ora] haven’t got the resources to prioritise the area. It needs more than just a cosmetic touch up. I’d like to see the new builds that Kāinga Ora is doing elsewhere on that site,” Prestidge said.

The decision to leave Nuku St meant reapplying from scratch if Lisa Morunga wished to live in another Kāinga Ora property.

Despite the temporary nature of her current situation, Morunga said she was happier and felt her children were in a safer space.

“We’re living with a friend now. They have freedom, they can go out and not worry,” Morunga said.

Morunga was in contact with Kahungunu Whānau Services, Emerge Aotearoa and the Salvation Army in the hope of arranging temporary housing until another option came up.

“It’s just getting me and my family into our own little safe haven. All we’re asking for is a stand-alone home with a garden. Somewhere away from all the drama and negativity so our kids can have somewhere to play and we don’t have to worry.”