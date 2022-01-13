Man denies role in Palmerston North hit-and-run alleged assault

Custom-Line Riu-Rimene pleaded not guilty in the Palmerston North District Court to using a vehicle to assault someone.

A man who denies assaulting someone by using a vehicle remains banned from driving while his case proceeds.

Custom-Line Liu-Rimene​​, 20, pleaded not guilty to one charge of assault with intent to injure when he appeared in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday morning.

The alleged assault occurred on December 19, with police saying a 67-year-old man was taken to Palmerston North Hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

The man had a verbal altercation with the driver of a black Ford Territory while crossing Grey St just after 12.30pm, police said, after which he was apparently deliberately hit by the vehicle.

The car was later found abandoned on Rangitīkei St.

Liu-Rimene has been on bail since December with a range of conditions, including a ban from driving and an order not to offer violence.

Those conditions were not altered at Thursday’s brief appearance before a registrar.

Liu-Rimene will next appear in court in March for an administrative hearing.