Mt Roskill homicide: Man charged with murder after shooting of Brian James

A memorial at the house where Brian James was shot dead on Christmas Eve.

Police have charged a man with the murder of Brian James, who was shot dead in a house in Auckland’s Mt Roskill on Christmas Eve.

The man, 33, is set to appear in Hastings District Court on Friday afternoon.

He is also charged with wounding with intent to injure two others in the attack.

Police/Stuff Police are still searching for a second man in relation to the Christmas Eve attack - Sam 'Angelo' Thomsen.

The man was located by police in Napier overnight.

Police were still searching for a second person, 42-year-old Sam Thomsen, in relation to the attack.

Thomsen, known as Angelo, was considered dangerous and shouldn't be approached, police said.

His current whereabouts were unknown.

“I want to acknowledge the investigation team, who have put in some long hours working right through the Christmas and New Year period on what was a ‘whodunnit’ homicide,” detective inspector Scott Beard said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wiki Yelash suffered machete wounds during the incident.

“While it’s good to have made an arrest in this case, our investigation is ongoing and our focus is firmly on locating Sam Thomsen.”

Wiki Yelash, who lives at the property and was also attacked, suffered machete wounds to his left arm, chest, and right hand during the clash.

James was his daughter's boyfriend.

Police described the incident as “not a random attack” in December.