Woman sexually assaulted by hitch-hiker in Taranaki, witnesses sought by police

Taranaki police are asking for the public's help after a woman was sexually assaulted by a hitch-hiker she picked up on Sunday.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Pat Yates said officers were seeking assistance from people who were in the vicinity of South Rd, State Highway 3, in Hāwera, on Sunday, January 9, between 6.45am and 8am.

Yates said a young woman driving a silver 2005 Nissan Tiida picked up a man hitch-hiking on South Rd, on the southern outskirts of Hāwera and continued driving south on SH3 towards Pātea.

But just before entering the South Taranaki town she was forced to pull over and was sexually assaulted in her car, Yates said.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a man hitch-hiking in the area between those times should call police on 105 and refer to file number 220109/5091, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Yates said the matter was not connected to another investigation involving a sexual assault in New Plymouth on 22 December 2021.

In that incident, an elderly woman was sexually assaulted in her own home by a man who had driven her home after changing her punctured tyre.