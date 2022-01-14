Albany homicide case: Police name victim as 35-year-old Mt Albert man

A homicide investigation has been launched in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, after a man died while being taken to hospital following an incident in Vinewood Road.

Police have named a 35-year-old man who was allegedly murdered on Auckland’s North Shore.

He was Mt Albert resident Lele He, detective inspector Aaron Proctor said in a statement.

“Police extend our sympathies to Mr He’s friends and family and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time.”

He died on the way to hospital after he was critically injured during an altercation on Albany’s Vinewood Drive about 1.30am on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Auckland murder accused keeps name secret for now over alleged killing in Albany



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Lele He was found critically injured on Vinewood Drive in Albany.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at the scene and was charged with murder later that day.

The man was given interim name suppression at his first appearance at North Shore District Court.

Police cordoned off a section of the Albany cul-de-sac for much of Wednesday after the incident.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said a knife, similar to a steak knife, was being guarded under the police tent.