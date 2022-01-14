Police called to reports of gun shots from vehicle in Christchurch

Residents reported hearing a gun being fired at a house on Pateke Place in Bromley, Christchurch.

A Christchurch street has been blocked off by police after a gun was reportedly fired at a home.

Numerous residents of Pateke Pl, Bromley, called police about 6.50pm on Friday to report gunshots had been fired towards a home on their street, a police spokesperson said.

Police were in attendance and the situation was still unfolding, they said.

Officers were speaking to people at a number of addresses on Pateke Pl to establish exactly what happened, the spokesperson said.

There was no threat to any member of the public, Police said.

A patrol car had been used to block off the street.

A reporter at the scene said residents were standing on the street, talking amongst themselves, and several armed police were present.

A Pateke Pl resident, who asked not to be named, said she heard several gun shots and called police immediately.

She then ran to her neighbour’s home, who was also on the phone to police when she arrived.

Another resident said they returned from New Brighton Beach with their children to find the street closed.

One local said Police presence on the street was a common occurrence.

“Never a dull moment on this street.”