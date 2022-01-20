Spike in car crime pushes residents to leave Sandringham in central Auckland

Stuff joined police door knocking in East Auckland trying to tackle car crime. (First published September 6, 2018)

Residents of the central Auckland suburb of Sandringham are considering leaving the area due to a rise in car thefts.

According to the police data website, there has been an increase in reported motor vehicle thefts and related offences for the Auckland central suburb of Balmoral, which also includes Sandringham.

Police received 956 reports of motor vehicle thefts in Balmoral in 2020 and 1338 in 2021 – an almost 40 per cent jump.​

A police spokesperson said they saw a sharp increase in reported vehicle crime last year from about March until the middle of the year and “there were a number of crime prevention initiatives undertaken to prevent vehicles being stolen”.

Sara Fahmy has lived in Sandringham for almost three years. She is now debating whether to leave after someone attempted to break into her car.

“The car I share with my partner was parked in front of my house for only one night and the metal lock mechanisms were removed. The metal was bent in both passenger doors where someone has clearly tried to break in.

Sara Fahmy/Supplied Lock mechanisms were disabled on Sara Fahmy’s car.

She said she has noticed more people posting about car-related thefts on the Sandringham community Facebook group in the past six months.

“A lot of people have been posting about crimes, usually car-related ones. Cars being stolen, dumped, windows being broken. Car alarms on my street and neighbouring streets have been going off nearly every day, at least a couple of times a week, quite late at night.

“I like the location, it is central enough to be close to everything. Public transport is great, and it’s still got nice residential facilities, but it is a bit scary.”

Sam Albert, who moved from Sandringham to Henderson, said the move was partially because of the amount of vehicle crime in the area.

He said on one occasion, $5000 worth of tools were stolen from his van.

“I'm a builder, so I had my tools in there. Usually I keep everything covered, so people can’t see it, but I was tired, and I forgot. The van is still tinted, so you can’t really see through, but I left it uncovered.

“The thieves bashed the back windscreen, reached through the broken glass window and just hauled all my tools out.

“This was under the streetlight on Kenneth Avenue. Pretty brazen thieves.”

Sam Albert/Supplied Thieves smashed the back window of Sam Albert’s van and stole $5000 worth of tools.

In a statement to Stuff, police said they had undertaken “extensive” work in response to the spike in vehicle theft.

“This included increased patrolling at key times and locations and identifying a number of recidivist youth offenders actively involved in stealing vehicles in the area. Police have apprehended a number of youths as a result of our inquiries.

“Most vehicles in the Sandringham area are stolen from the road, and police would encourage people to park on their property or to use alarms, immobilisers or steering locks.

“We continue to encourage members of the public to take steps to prevent their vehicles being an easy target, particularly Toyota Aquas and Mazda Atenzas, as these continue to be especially targeted.”

Lee Corrick, the chairwoman of the Albert-Eden Local Board, said Sandringham was a “wonderful” neighbourhood despite “disruptions”.

“Sandringham is a wonderful, vibrant and growing neighbourhood. With growth comes change and I can appreciate that this may have caused some disruptions in the area.

“The local board works with community groups, neighbourhood support and police locally to ensure that people living here are safe.”