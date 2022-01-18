'Road rage' explanation for purposely driving into another vehicle on Manawatū Gorge highway substitute

Judge Bruce Northwood says people must be careful on the “winding, dangerous” Saddle Rd. (FIle photo)

A road rage incident on a “dangerous” state highway substitute could have left a driver with much more than a wilful damage conviction, a court has heard.

Steven Frank Burnes​, 25, pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to wilful damage in relation to the incident.

He purposely drove his vehicle into another while driving on Saddle Rd, between Ashhurst and Woodville, in November.

Saddle Rd has functioned as a poor imitation to State Highway 3 through the Manawatū Gorge since April 2017, when a large slip fell on the highway.

Average daily traffic numbers on Saddle Rd went from 150 to 5100 after the gorge closure, with crash numbers also shooting up.

A new highway is being built across the Ruahine Range, but Saddle Rd remains the main route between Manawatū and Tararua until the highway is finished.

Saddle Rd used to have a 100kmh speed limit, but was dropped to 80kmh in 2018 due to an increasing number of crashes.

It was then further reduced to 60kmh in 2019.

Defence lawyer Tim Hesketh​ said Burnes “saw red” while driving Saddle Rd in frustration with other drivers.

“It is a road rage incident.

“He accepts his behaviour was entirely inappropriate.

“It is not how he usually conducts himself.”

Barnes, a sheep and beef farmer, had never appeared in court before, Hesketh said.

“Something in Mr Burnes’ head sent the wrong message, and that sometimes happens to relatively young men.”

Judge Bruce Northwood​ said Burnes could have been charged with dangerous driving, a crime which comes with a mandatory six-month driving disqualification.

Everyone knew Saddle Rd had a lower speed limit, so the only reason for Burnes’ behaviour was someone else not driving as fast as he liked, the judge said.

“You were trying to push them along.”

Everyone needed to take care on the “winding, dangerous” Saddle Rd, the judge said.

Burnes was fined $250 and ordered to pay $250 emotional harm reparation.