Covid-19: Brian Tamaki appeals prison stay for alleged bail breach

Brian Tamaki talks to media before he walks into the Auckland central police station after speaking at an anti-vaccine mandate rally at Auckland Domain.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has filed an appeal against a judge’s decision to remand him in custody after he allegedly breached his bail conditions by attending a Christchurch protest.

Tamaki was arrested on Monday at his house for the alleged bail breach before appearing at Auckland District Court via a video link from Mt Eden Corrections Facility. Judge Evangelos Thomas remanded the self-appointed bishop in custody until January 27.

Tamaki is already facing multiple charges of breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Order and breaching his bail conditions after attending three separate demonstrations against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His appeal against the decision to keep him in custody, ahead of his next court appearance on January 27, will be heard at the High Court at Auckland on January 26.

Supplied Brian Tamaki arrested at his home for breaching bail conditions, screenshots taken from a Facebook Live post.

After he was taken into custody following his arrest on Monday, Tamaki released a statement saying he denied the breach and would defend the allegations.

A number of Tamaki’s supporters followed him to prison on Monday and remained there on Tuesday.

His wife, Hannah, also said on social media she had spoken to him.

Before Tamaki's arrest, Hannah went live on social media with Tamaki saying he was “not a criminal”.

“People keep thinking I’m breaching my bail conditions, but I’ve always said I’m not guilty.”

David White/Stuff One of the protest placards set up by supporters of Destiny Church leader.

He said the right to be freedom and protest was a gift from God.

“I should never have been charged in the first place,” he said.

Police previously confirmed they were investigating the anti-vaccine mandate rally Tamaki attended at Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

At the rally, Tamaki reportedly addressed the crowd, which was said to be a “family picnic”, not a protest.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Brian and Hannah Tamaki outside Auckland Central Police Station after they were summoned to appear back in November.

Tamaki said he did not organise the event and was invited to speak because he was in the city to preach at a Destiny Church service in Cranmer Square.

Under his bail conditions, Tamaki is banned from organising, attending, supporting or speaking at any protest gathering in breach of Covid-19 requirements.

He is also prohibited from accessing the internet to incite non-compliance.

In December, Justice Venning allowed Tamaki to enter Auckland Domain, providing it was not on a day when a protest or gathering against the Covid-19 restrictions was advertised to take place.