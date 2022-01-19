Mt Roskill homicide: Young barber planned to launch shop before he was shot dead

An incident that saw one man shot dead and two others injured with a machete wasn't a random attack, police detective inspector Scott Beard says.

A young barber was making plans to open his own shop before he was shot dead on Christmas Eve, his family says.

Brian James, 23, was killed in what police described as “not a random attack" in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill. A man has been charged with his murder, while police continue to search for a second man in connection to the incident.

His eldest cousin, Jorja James, said James (Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Hine) had a troubled life, but had begun to turn it around after becoming a barber.

Supplied James had trained as a barber which had given his life purpose, his cousin said.

James had recently approached his cousin to find an accountant as he and his friend were thinking of starting their own barbershop, she said.

“The barbering was really good for him because it made him set a goal.”

James worked at Moe’s Barbershop in Mt Eden and had been cutting hair since 2019.

His cousin said James’ passion for barbering came from working with people.

“It’s the smile, once he smiled at you, he had you,” she said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Caps, bandannas and flowers are part of a memorial outside a Mt Roskill house where Brian James died in a shooting on Christmas Eve.

James was described as a quiet, reserved man who loved his family.

“He always took care of them [his family] no matter what,” she said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, James said her cousin had been a rebellious teenager because of the death of his mother when he was 13 and then his grandfather when he was 17.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at the homicide scene on Glass Rd in Mt Roskill.

James did a six-month stint in prison when he was 19 years old for accessory to a burglary.

James’ brother Manny Trifilo said James had turned his life around after his prison stint and found purpose in barbering.

“He was a hard worker, he just got along with anyone.

“Once he got into barbering he wanted to be better, he dressed differently,” Trifilo said.

Supplied Brian James, left, was killed on Christmas Eve in Mount Roskill. James and his brother Manny Trifilo, right, were organising a mobile barber job.

Trifilo said James was going to surprise Trifilo’s mother at Christmas by changing his birth certificate to list her as his mother. James thought of Trifilo’s mother as his own after his father and Trifilo’s mother got together.

Trifilo said the two were working on launching a mobile barber service, where James would have owned half.

“He did his best to look out for everyone even if he didn’t know them that well.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Caps, bandannas, flowers and alcohol are part of a memorial outside a Mt Roskill house where Brian James was killed in a shooting on Christmas Eve.

Trifilo said James was “super supportive”.

“A few times I wanted to throw in the towel with barbering. But he picked me back up.”

Jorja James asked the public to come forward with any information about the man on the run, Sam Thomsen, and said the family “need your help to get closure”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police at the Glass Rd address where Brian James died.

On Tuesday, police released a statement warning anyone helping to hide Thomsen.

“It is not a matter of if, but a matter of when, Police find Thomsen,” detective inspector Scott Beard said.

“He should either give himself up now or if there is someone who knows where he is, they should contact Police.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Police detective inspector Scott Beard tells media an altercation in Mt Roskill was allegedly a targeted attack.

"Those found to be harbouring Thomsen could well find themselves being prosecuted.”

Wiki Yelash, the father of James’ girlfriend, who lives at the property and was also attacked, suffered machete wounds to his left arm, chest, and right hand.

A 33-year-old man, who was granted interim name suppression, has been charged with James’ murder and is due to appear in the High Court in Auckland on February 2.