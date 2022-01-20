Operation Abbey: Money launderer gets final chance to change plea

Gary Colin O’Connell used a construction company owned by Nathan Brian Robert to launder some of the $4m he made in five years dealing methamphetamine.

A construction company owner who admitted using his business to launder money on behalf of one of Horowhenua’s most successful drug dealers wants to change his plea.

Despite not doing so by a judge-imposed date, he will have one last shot to change.

Nathan Brian Robert​ was due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Thursday to confirm if he wanted to change his plea on a charge of money laundering from guilty to not guilty.

He pleaded guilty last year to the charge, which related to the methamphetamine ring run by Gary Colin O’Connell​.

O’Connell was jailed for nine years in 2020 for running the ring, which police estimated made $4 million in five years.

The police investigation into O’Connell's activity, dubbed Operation Abbey​, resulted in nine arrests and the seizure of assets worth more than $3 million, including high-performance cars and motorcycles, five properties and about $210,000 cash.

While O’Connell blew a lot of money on trips, home improvements and jewellery for associates, he also tried to keep some of it as cash – that was where Robert came in.

According to court documents provided to Stuff, Robert ran a construction company which purported to employ O’Connell as a labourer.

But police who monitored O’Connell’s movements never saw him work for Robert or anyone else.

Police also intercepted conversations between O’Connell and Robert which showed they were close associates, holidaying together at O’Connell’s expense.

Robert, according to those intercepted conversations, knew of O’Connell’s drug dealing and was a meth addict himself.

Bank records obtained by police found O’Connell was paid wages from Robert's company 61 times between May 2018 and August 2019 totalling $53,848.40.

Those same bank records showed cash deposits were often made into Robert’s account a day or so before the “wages" were paid.

Stuff This Shannon property was significantly improved by Gary O'Connell as part of his money laundering.

While the exact person who made the cash deposits was not identified, police said O’Connell was the source of the funds, thereby using Robert to launder his meth money.

One of the many charges O’Connell pleaded to was money laundering via Robert’s business.

Robert pleaded guilty in 2021, but later that year told the court he wanted to change his plea to not guilty.

While it is easy for defendants to change from not guilty to guilty – it often happens – going the other way requires exceptional circumstances.

He was given detailed instructions on how to go about changing his plea in 2021, and told an application must be filed by Christmas Eve.

Judge Lance Rowe​ said in court on Thursday none of those instructions had been followed.

“We have a pre-sentence report and should be going to sentencing.”

However, Robert was not in court to hear anything.

Defence lawyer Peter Foster​ said he had “lost communication” with Robert, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Robert was found and called back to court on Thursday afternoon.

Foster said a range of factors – the busy Christmas season, a lack of instructions and having a wrong number for Robert – meant the application was not filed.

Robert still wanted to change his plea, Foster said.

The judge bailed Robert until March, when any application to change a plea would be considered.

If the court decided the application did not warrant having a hearing, Robert would be sentenced in March, the judge said.

Three other people are still awaiting trial for their alleged involvement in O’Connell’s meth ring.

A man and a woman, who both have name suppression, face multiple counts of money laundering after allegedly using businesses to wash O’Connell’s profits.

The final person, Jason Earl Lovejoy​, is awaiting his own trial on one count of possessing meth for supply.