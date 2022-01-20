Auckland man charged with pointing laser at police helicopter, Air NZ flight

Police and commercial pilots want to put an end to laser strikes. (Video first published in November 2021)

An Auckland man has been charged after allegedly pointing a laser at two aircraft.

The 28-year-old Blockhouse Bay resident was arrested after the incidents early on Thursday morning, police said in a statement.

The laser was allegedly pointed at the cockpit of an Air New Zealand plane about 2.54am, and the police Eagle helicopter about an hour later, for “a number of minutes”.

The crew aboard the Eagle were able to identify the offender’s address, and the man was charged with two counts of endangering transport, police said.

It is illegal to point a laser at aircraft under the Civil Aviation Act, as the sharp light can cause the pilot disorientation and temporary blindness.

“Pointing lasers at helicopters, or any other aircraft, is not a laughing matter,” the police statement said.

“It’s an incredibly dangerous act that puts the crew and any passengers at risk of serious harm.”

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the flight involved was NZ1108, from Sydney to Auckland.

The laser strike happened as the Boeing 787-9 plane descended into Auckland, and was reported to Air Traffic Control.

Morgan said safety was paramount for Air New Zealand, and thanked police for their swift action in holding the alleged assailant to account.

“Laser strikes are potentially dangerous and can put our pilots, passengers and crew at risk. We’re incredibly grateful for the work police have done and continue to do when these incidents occur.”

If convicted, the man could face up to 14 years in prison, police said.

“These matters are taken seriously and any such incident will be investigated thoroughly.”