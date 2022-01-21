East Auckland ram-raiders strike again, dairy ransacked, cash and cigarettes stolen

The Glen Superette in Glendowie, Auckland, was the target of a ram raid attack on December 5, 2021. Owner Ryan Ma said he no longer feels safe working in the area. (Video first published in December 2021)

Yet another east Auckland dairy was targeted in a ram-raid attack, with offenders causing upwards of $15,000 in damage and stealing thousands of dollars worth of stock.

Centre Superette in Bucklands Beach had its front entrance smashed in by a vehicle, shortly before 4am on Wednesday morning. CCTV from the store showed four people were involved in the incident.

The group damaged the store as they stole cigarettes, ice-creams, a host of shelf product and all cash in the till.

Saleena Mohammed/Supplied

Owner Sanjeeta Maharaj said she and her husband responded to the alarm being activated, arriving at the store to find the offenders still there.

“As soon as they saw us, within 10 seconds were gone. Three of them were still in the shop,” said Maharaj.

Saleena Mohammed/Supplied

“Obviously they don't care about the amount of damage caused. I run the store with my husband, we're just in shock – it’s the fourth time we’ve been broken into, but it’s the largest one yet.”

The Bucklands Beach store joins a host of other east Auckland shops targeted by ram-raiders in the past month. Police have said they’ve noticed a worrying trend of ram-raiding occurring in the region.

According to Tamaki MP Simon O’Connor, at least 12 dairies had been ram-raided in his electorate alone, in 2021.

Saleena Mohammed/Supplied

“The wider community is distressed also – they’re connected to their dairies, you can see on local social media they get very upset,” O’Connor told Stuff in December.

A dairy in Meadowbank was ram-raided on December 11, a week earlier one in Glendowie was targeted. The owner of the Glendowie dairy, Ryan Ma, spoke of how he no longer felt safe working in the region.

Maharaj said she now feels the same, after watching her family business torn to pieces.

“We work hard to make money, we work long hours and at this time it's hard to find staff, with [Covid-19] lockdowns impacting business badly,” she said.

“We were told by police of five other stores that were broken into on the same night as ours, it’s becoming dangerous to run a shop here.”

A police spokeswoman said they were in the early stages of an investigation into the incident. Anyone with information on the incident can call 105, quoting reference number P49353586.