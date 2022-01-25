Bus driver punched, given final warning after act of revenge caught on CCTV

An Auckland bus driver is on his final warning after retaliating against a passenger who punched him.

An Auckland bus driver who was punched in the face by a disgruntled passenger has received a final warning for kicking the man in the back.

Police investigated but were unable to find the man who unleashed the assault on the driver on the Friday night before Christmas 2021, which was captured on CCTV and obtained by Stuff.

While the assailant remains at large, the driver was hauled before a disciplinary hearing.

He received a final written warning for serious misconduct for allegedly not waiting until all passengers were seated before setting off, and verbally abusing and assaulting the man who punched him.

The driver intends to appeal the warning.

READ MORE:

* Auckland ambulance no-show after drunk passenger bashes bus driver during trip

* Christchurch bus driver attacked and injured by commuter

* Auckland bus driver assaulted at same spot his son's bus was hijacked



Supplied The passenger punches the driver in the face, seen in a still from the CCTV footage.

The assault

It was another busy Friday night on Alex Jeon’s inner link bus in Auckland when a man in a hi-visibility vest hopped aboard at the Queen St stop near the Civic.

He was the final passenger to get on.

Shortly after he swiped his HOP card and the doors closed, the bus set off.

The passenger took issue with the driver starting before he was seated and delivered a series of expletives.

Jeon told the passenger to shut up, then matters escalated.

The passenger unleashed a powerful left cross at Jeon, striking him in the side of the head as he drove, rendering the driver temporarily dazed.

Footage obtained from one of its CCTV cameras shows the driver pursuing the man down the aisle.

The other camera shows Jeon grabbing the handrails on the bus, hauling himself into the air and kicking the man in the back with both legs.

After stumbling, the passenger turns around and throws a forceful left hook at the driver. It doesn’t land.

The passengers grow increasingly alarmed.

An elderly man says, “call the police, at once!”

Shortly after, the mystery passenger alights. He has never faced justice for the attack.

Supplied The other CCTV camera showed Jeon kicking the passenger in the back.

The aftermath

Auckland Police have the CCTV footage, but a spokesman said they hadn’t been able to identify the passenger who punched Jeon.

The matter was filed after the driver said he did not want to proceed with the investigation, the spokesman said.

Jeon spent the night in hospital and several weeks recovering. He hopes to return to work next week, his union says.

Early in the New Year, his employer, NZ Bus, held a disciplinary meeting related to allegations he assaulted and verbally abused the passenger who punched him, and did not wait for everyone to be seated before setting off.

The company upheld the allegations and gave him a final written warning.

Do you know more? Email george.block@stuff.co.nz or SMS / Signal +64273041775

Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said Jeon was not properly trained on how to handle the “violent unprovoked assault”.

He supported Jeon at the meeting and would lodge an appeal with the company.

Froggatt said the warning was “harsh and oppressive” given the circumstances, and that the passenger had never complained about Jeon’s conduct.

Supplied The passenger's second shot at Jeon did not land.

NZ Bus chief operating officer Jay Zmijewski​ said in an emailed statement his company did not comment on employment matters.

“In relation to this particular incident, there may be facts that are not known to you or the public, but as stated above NZ Bus does not comment on employment matters,” he said.

“NZ Bus takes the safety of our drivers, including the prevention of assaults very seriously. In this regard, we have procedures that drivers are required to follow in order to de-escalate a situation and reduce the likelihood of an assault occurring.

“These procedures have been well communicated and are supported by the Unions. We also conduct targeted de-escalation training.”

Police had advised the company would not be taking action against either the driver or the passenger, Zmijewski said.