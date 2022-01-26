Bus marshals: Auckland Transport adds onboard safety officers after assault

An Auckland bus driver is on his final warning after retaliating against a passenger who punched him.

For more than 50 years, certain flights in the United States have been patrolled by “air marshals” to protect pilots and passengers.

Now, following a spate of attacks on drivers culminating in a vicious assault last year, Auckland Transport has rolled out a similar concept on city bus routes.

Stuff yesterday revealed the details and footage of the December 17 incident aboard an Inner Link bus in central Auckland, where a passenger punched a driver in the face.

The driver has received a final written warning by his employer NZ Bus for fighting back against the assailant, kicking him in the back.

Neither Auckland Transport nor Mayor Phil Goff would say whether they supported the company’s decision to discipline the driver who was assaulted, saying they wouldn’t comment on individual employment processes.

“It would be inappropriate for Auckland Transport to comment on any employment matters associated with this incident, but we can say that we expect our drivers to deescalate any incidents such as this one rather than trying to handle it themselves,” an Auckland Transport spokesman said.

But the spokesman confirmed its officers were now riding aboard city buses as well as patrolling stops and stations.

“In the period since this attack we have worked to improve the security presence across our network, with ongoing patrols of AT Transport Officers both onboard services and at stops and stations.

“We’re continuing to work closely with Police to ensure we’re targeting our security efforts towards higher risk areas and busier services.”

On December 25, a week after the assault, Auckland Transport added more officers to patrol buses, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for Goff's mayoral office would not be drawn on the case of the driver.

“The Mayor endorses a zero-tolerance approach to those physically or verbally abusing staff who are just doing their jobs.

“In relation to the specific case raised, it is not appropriate for the Mayor to comment on individual employment matters. There are appropriate dispute resolution procedures for staff and AT to follow in these instances.”

Tramways Union president Gary Froggatt said the driver, Alex Jeon, was not properly trained on how to handle the “violent unprovoked assault”.

He supported Jeon at the meeting and would lodge an appeal with the company.

Froggatt said the warning was “harsh and oppressive” given the circumstances, and that the passenger had never complained about Jeon’s conduct.

Police investigated but were unable to find the man who unleashed the assault on the driver on the Friday night before Christmas 2021, which was captured on CCTV and obtained by Stuff.