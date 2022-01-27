Covid-19: No vaccination pass or test required for defendants and jurors as trials resume

Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95, and shows three hacks to make your surgical masks fit better.

Defendants, witnesses and prospective jurors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test before entering courtrooms on Monday.

Jury trials have been suspended across the country since August but will re-start under the Chief District Court judge’s protocols on Monday. Trials in the High Court are due to resume on February 8.

While court users, such as supporters, will be required to show vaccine passes or recent negative Covid tests, the same will not be demanded from those summoned to court.

The distinction is deeply concerning to some senior lawyers spoken to by Stuff.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 'Enormous' juror vaccination dilemma approaching the courtroom door

* Man's four-year wait for trial one of nearly 6000 cases to be heard

* Covid-19: Jury trial cancelled at last minute as courts enter 'transitional' phase



One lawyer, aged in his 60s has a jury trial starting shortly. His client is unvaccinated, as are some witnesses expected to be called to court to give evidence.

“It’s a train wreck waiting to happen.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Cave is a former music teacher and choir master, and is one of 12 men charged with historic child sex offending at Auckland’s Dilworth School.

He worries jurors sitting on the case will be stressed about whether their fellow jurors are vaccinated or infected and will not be able to fully concentrate on the evidence.

“If one person in my trial gets sick, does that mean the whole building shuts down?”

He is not alone.

At a court stakeholder’s meeting on Tuesday some lawyers present learned for the first time that jurors and defendants would not be required to produce a vaccine pass or negative Covid test.

One lawyer told Stuff Ministry staff said “special measures” would be put in place, but when pressed the special measures were nothing more than requiring people to wear masks and to be socially distanced.

“While there are a lot of restrictions everywhere else, the courts are just opening the doors wider.”

They said lawyers have “conflicting obligations”. They are expected to do everything they can for their client.

“But we also have children at home … and elderly parents. We’re all human beings as well. This is coinciding with children returning to school where, at best, they’ve had one jab. This is the perfect storm.”

The lawyer said some colleagues hoped jury trials would be suspended until Easter while others are suffering from a lack of income over the last five months and were happy to go ahead.

Another senior lawyer told Stuff they would like to see the courts run at 50 per cent capacity, allowing trials to use effectively two court rooms connected by audio-visual link to keep everyone separated.

The lawyer said at one point the Ministry was discussing having jurors tested throughout the trial to ensure everyone was Covid-free. “All that has dropped away, as far as we know.”

The lawyer pointed out the protocol had been drafted while the country was in the grip of the Delta variant, not the more contagious Omicron.

“We’ll all be in the courtroom and no one will know if anyone’s vaccinated.”

A duty lawyer says they have noticed the vaccine rates of their clients, included in information forwarded by the police, show about 20 to 30 per cent of defendants are unvaccinated - well above the national rate of 6.1 percent.

“That’s the demographic that we’re dealing with.”

When asked about the protocol, the lawyer said it was just another example of bureaucrats “in an office in Wellington” having little to no idea about how things operate on the ground.

The lawyer said aside from the security guards who are abused for enforcing the directives from the Ministry, duty lawyers are the ones on the front line and at most risk.

Lawyers also have raised concerns about air conditioning, particularly in the older buildings.

On Tuesday Stuff reported the Government announced it had ordered 5000 portable air cleaners for schools, expected to arrive by June. In the meantime, schools will have to rely on opening windows.

The same can’t be said for courthouse windows where security issues mean most, if not all, windows cannot be opened.

Court staff are also concerned. One senior registrar told Stuff there is a feeling of “raised anxiety” amongst colleagues. Staff workloads have also increased as they try to make jurors and other court users safe.

A meeting including the head judges of the District and High Courts, is expected to take place on Thursday.

Questions to the Ministry of Justice relating to courthouse air conditioning went unanswered.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann says the courts must continue to provide justice, regardless of their vaccination status

In a statement, a spokeswoman for the Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann said the judiciary and the Ministry of Justice were doing everything they could to provide assurances that people’s health and safety would be safeguarded “so far as reasonably practical”.

“Many people including those who are unvaccinated will be able to participate, or may be required to participate in hearings, or observe hearings, using remote technology so that they do not need to come to the courthouse.”

She said defendants facing trial will be required at court but there would be measures put in place, including N95 masks provided by the court.

The spokeswoman said changes had been made to the jury rules which will allow jury selection to take place remotely and avoid having a large number of people all in the same room.

“Given the high vaccination rate in the general population, and other measures, it is anticipated that the attendance of an unvaccinated juror will be rare. And potential jurors will be advised that vaccination status is a reason to defer jury service.”

The Criminal Bar Association’s president Fiona Guy Kidd QC said in a statement that the executive held an urgent meeting on Wednesday to discuss safety concerns and have raised concerns with ministry officials.