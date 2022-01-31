Police seek occupants of car who may have witnessed alleged murder

Police believe the occupants of a silver or grey car may be able to help them with their investigation into the death of a Colombian woman earlier this month.

Police want to speak with the occupants of a car who may have witnessed the alleged murder of a Colombian woman who was found dead in her Christchurch home.

Juliana Bonilla Herrera’s body was discovered inside her house on Grove Rd, Addington at 10pm on January 22.

A 35-year-old labourer was charged with murdering Bonilla Herrera between January 21 and January 22. He appeared in court via audiovisual link before Judge Tony Couch last Wednesday.

It is understood the man charged with Bonilla Herrera’s murder is a neighbour.

READ MORE:

* Friends on phone to police as they find murder victim dead in her home

* Man appears in court charged with murdering neighbour

* Man charged with murder of woman found dead in Christchurch home



His lawyer, James Rapley QC, asked for interim name suppression on several grounds including the man’s family needing to be contacted, which was granted by Judge Couch.

In a statement on Monday, police said they wanted to speak to the occupants of a grey or silver four-door sedan.

“Police are not looking for anyone else in relation to Ms Bonilla Herrera’s death, but believe the occupants of the car may be witnesses and able to help police.”

The vehicle was captured on CCTV camera travelling north on Colombo St and then east on Brougham St at about 4.20am on January 22, before continuing east to Sumner, police said.

Oriana Perkinson/Supplied Juliana Bonilla Herrera, 37, was found dead insider her home on Grove Road, Addington, Christchurch on January 22 after a concerned friend called police when she failed to turn up for a hike and no one could reach her.

The car was last seen on camera turning left into Burgess St in the Sumner village at 4.36am.

“Police request that the driver or any occupants of this vehicle, or any person with information about the occupants of this vehicle, contact them on 105 or 03 363 7400, and refer to file number 220123/3185.”

A homicide inquiry was launched after Bonilla Herrera’s body was found at her home when a concerned friend called police when she failed to turn up for a hike and no one could reach her.

Stuff learned Bonilla Herrera had been subjected to an extremely violent attack in her home, including allegedly being restrained and suffering knife wounds.

Oriana Perkinson, who dated Bonilla Herrera from 2011 to 2016, previously described the 37-year-old as a “quiet and reserved girl, talented and tenacious” who was always smiling and was an avid dancer.

“She always had a very shy personality, but when she had friends she made friends for life.”

Bonilla Herrera, a 3-D designer, moved to New Zealand in 2011 to study English.