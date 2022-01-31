Covid-19: Prosecutor wary of defendant's self-isolation claim

Cynjahna Cayla Jacobs did not make it to the Palmerston North District Court on Monday due to being in Covid-19 self-isolation.

A woman due to appear in court nearly had a warrant for her arrest issued after she failed to turn up, despite saying she was self-isolating due to being a Covid-19 close contact.

Cynjahna Cayla Jacobs​ was supposed to appear in the Palmerston North District Court on Monday to be sentenced for minor dishonesty offending.

But she failed to show when her name was called.

Most defendants were kept out of courthouses the week prior while the courts adjusted to the country being in the red light under the Covid-19 protection framework.

But from Monday, all defendants, regardless of vaccination status, were able to enter courthouses.

Everyone would be required to scan QR codes, physically distance and wear masks – protocols already in place while places like Palmerston North were operating under more relaxed Covid-19 protocols.

Defendants can also appear via audiovisual links, which often happens with people remanded in custody having administrative hearings before trial.

Defence lawyer Mark Alderdice​ said another lawyer had sent a message to the court on Jacobs’ behalf, explaining she was doing a Covid-enforced isolation at home.

Despite that, Sergeant Dominic Lamont​ initially asked Judge Ian Carter​ to issue a warrant for Jacobs’ arrest.

Multiple warrants had been issued previously, throwing scepticism on her Covid claim.

She had also failed to report to a probation officer for a pre-sentence report interview, with attempts at contact failing.

“I would hate to think any officer is going to kick the door in to do a warrant at day 10 of isolation,” Lamont said.

“We would be looking at giving her the opportunity to turn up to court and restarting matters.”

Alderdice said that did not seem fair.

“She should be given the benefit of the doubt.

“If she doesn't appear [after isolation] then a warrant can be properly issued.”

Ultimately, the worries fizzled away when the judge said he would just put the case off for two weeks.

“I’m not going to issue a warrant. Police won’t be picking her up this afternoon.”

Judges are already grappling with how to deal with Covid-19’s impact on the justice system, especially with the contagious Omicron variant in the community.

While the word from Chief Justice Dame Helen Winkelmann was for courts to operate mostly as per normal, down to jury trials starting, judges on the ground have already started taking matters into their own hands.

Auckland-based Judge David McNaughton​ adjourned a 10-day trial due to start in the Manukau District Court on Tuesday on the basis it was almost inevitable a juror would become sick.

In Palmerston North, however, jury selection for a trial went ahead on Monday.