Auckland custody officer assaulted female colleague by simulating sex acts

A male custody officer at Auckland District Court has been convicted of assaulting a female colleague after repeatedly harassing her by simulating sexual acts in 2018.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found the officer's behaviour was criminal and breached police policy and the Code of Conduct.

The IPCA found there was a “concerning culture” in the workplace that “allowed inappropriate sexual and non-sexual behaviour to continue”.

The officer also stole from the colleague, made gang calls in the workplace, and recorded prisoners via the social media app Snapchat, sending the videos to his friends, during incidents dating back to 2018.

Custody Officers are non-sworn police employees and subject to investigation by the authority.

The IPCA report said the offending officer, referred to in the report “Custody Officer B”, worked with the victim, known as “Custody Officer A”, for six months before his inappropriate behaviour began.

Claire Eastham-Farrelly/RNZ The offending custody officer worked at Auckland District Court.

Officer A said “grabbing” and other “less serious” behaviour was daily, while more serious behaviour, such as being laid down onto a table, happened “probably a few times a week of every month”.

“It didn’t matter how many times I asked him to stop ... it’s like he didn’t even hear,” she said.

“I’ve had instances where I’ve actually run to get back into my courtroom, to get away from him and close the door,” she said.

In one assault during a lunch break, Officer B grabbed and threw A onto a table and put his weight on her so she could not move.

B then said obscenities to A while she was trapped under him.

“... I’m pinned, I just can’t escape. I can’t even speak ... I’ve said stop, get off, and I’ve been firm, but on this occasion, there was such a violence to it where he just ... squeezed me so tight, I could feel my breath slipping away ... I really thought I might pass out if he didn’t let me go soon,” she said.

123rf Officer B took Snapchat videos of prisoners, the IPCA found.

Officer B was the leader of two other officers, G and F, who were known together as “the muscle”, the report said.

Custody Officer H, who witnessed the incident detailed, told police Officer B gave the impression he thought it was funny, but “you would think he knew he had crossed the line”.

Another Officer, I, remembered a time when B “chucked” A onto the table on her back “thrusting for about 30 seconds”.

The authority said it accepted the victim’s accounts and those of the other complainants.

Jarred Williamson/Stuff Custody Officers are non-sworn employees of the New Zealand Police.

In a statement, police said they accepted the IPCA findings.

“When we were alerted to this behaviour, Police notified the IPCA and the custody officer was stood down while we began a thorough investigation into the matter,” said relieving Auckland city district commander superintendent Shanan Gray.

Two other colleagues were also subjected to this type of behaviour and the custody officer is no longer employed by NZ Police, said Gray.