Bicycle bandit blows change at diversion with repeated offending

Brandon Tanner-Bingham could have got diversion, but the Palmerston North District Court heard his repeated offending wiped the offer off the table.

A first-time offender has failed to keep his nose clean despite an offer from police to walk away with a clean record, with a habit of nicking bicycles and taking methamphetamine wiping the offer off the table.

Instead, Brandon Tanner-Bingham​ has to serve 12 months’ supervision and six months’ community detention after being convicted in the Palmerston North District Court.

Tanner-Bingham, 19, was sentenced on Monday for a range of offences committed in three chunks.

Between November 2020 and July 2021 he repeatedly took bicycles from central Palmerston North, despite many of them being locked up with chains.

He also shoplifted from various locations in Manawatū.

The last offences happened in September in Pātea, when he was caught driving carelessly.

A blood test taken from him showed he had meth in his system at the time of driving.

Defence lawyer Mike Ryan​ said Tanner-Bingham was initially offered diversion, a police process where people who admit offending can avoid convictions if they complete various tasks, for his first charges.

It is commonly offered for low-level dishonesty offending, with offenders usually having to pay reparation and apologise to victims.

Tanner-Bingham completed his diversion requirements, but then offended again, Ryan said.

Diversion was being considered for those charges when he was caught offending in Pātea.

“That was the straw that broke the camel’s back and saw diversion withdrawn,” Ryan said.

While a pre-sentence report recommended home detention, Ryan asked Judge Ian Carter​ to go down a step to community detention.

Home detention would be a difficult sentence for someone as young as Tanner-Bingham, whose father was about to move to Australia.

The offending was mostly minor, with the report recommendation based on the number of offences, Ryan said.

The judge said the bicycle victims were inconvenienced by their two-wheelers being taken, with one having considerable financial hardship without their bike.