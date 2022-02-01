Red light runner gets community work, ordered to pay $13k

Police cars seal of Ponsonby Rd where pedestrian Gregory John Spooner was killed in May 2020

The parents and twin brother of a man killed by a driver running a red light on Auckland's Ponsonby Rd have spoken of the pain and separation of burying a loved one during Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Jack Wilson Fisher was sentenced to 200 hours community work and $13,000 reparation after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death.

He was driving his four-wheel drive on May 31 at night along Ponsonby Rd when he ran a red light and struck finance manager Gregory John Spooner at the intersection with Hopetoun St.

Spooner was taken to Auckland City Hospital with serious injuries. The 38-year-old died a week later.

Judge Kirsten Lummis became emotional as she spoke of the damage done to both families.

“I have read the victim impact statements several times in the hope that I would not cry in court, because they are incredibly moving.”

She said having to make the decision to turn off the life support of a child is a horrific one.

Judge Lummis said Spooner was a thoughtful considerate man who lit up the room when he entered.

“Covid has been cruel,” she said, acknowledging that the Spooner family had been separated as they grieved for their beloved son and brother.

She also spoke of Fisher’s family and read exerts from the letter from his parents.

Judge Lummis said Fisher was 22 at the time. He had wanted to visit Spooner in hospital and attend the funeral. Now at 24, the former New Zealand mountain bike representative had a job as a builder apprentice.

“He is not a bad person but has done a bad thing.”

Spooner’s father, Robert Spooner, told the court he and his wife live in Christchurch and received the horrible call from hospital to say their son had been hit by a car and was seriously injured.

Gregory Spooner’s twin, Michael, lives in Melbourne and was unable to get back to New Zealand to see his brother in hospital or attend the funeral.

“He had to cope on his own.”

Robert Spooner spoke of his son as a keen traveller who loved art and collected books. He made friends across the globe during his travel and work in finance.

“Gregory’s wishes were that his ashes be scattered. We’re unable to have any closure until his twin brother can get back to New Zealand.”

Robert Spooner said his son had plans to meet a long-term partner and start a family. Aside from buying a flat in Auckland, those were the only goals his son was yet to meet.

Spooner’s friend Matthew McGoldrick read the statement of Spooner’s mother, Jean, who spoke of the pain of seeing her son in hospital.

“I kissed him goodbye, but there was no return big hug or whispered words of ‘take care’...”

She spoke of the continued grief as she had to sort through her son’s possessions and the repeated reminders of their loss with every passing birthday, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas.

“To society, Gregory is now a statistic, just another number, but to us – his family and friends – he was so much more.”

She said friends from around the world had paid tribute to her son and shared their memories of a man who made connections with a vast range of people.

“Friends ask me how I am. I’m telling them I’m doing OK, but I’m lying of course.”

She acknowledged two families had been affected by the incident but she reminded Fisher he was far better off.

“You get to go home with them, talk with them, laugh with them.” She said one day he may have children of his own. “I got to take Gregory’s ashes home in a box.”

McGoldrick also read a statement from Spooner’s twin brother Michael, who attended the hearing by audio-visual link from his home in Melbourne.

He spoke of the pain of not being able to return to New Zealand to be with his family under Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The speed limit on Ponsonby Rd was lowered to 40km an hour in 2009 after community campaigning.