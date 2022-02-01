Man tried to burn house down after relationship breakup

Edward Michael Mcfarland pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court to the arson of a house he and his ex-partner owned in Dannevirke.

A Dannevirke man ensured a fiery end to his relationship when he poured petrol on his ex-partner’s property and set it on fire in the house they both owned.

Edward Michael Mcfarland pleaded guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Tuesday to the arson of the home he and his ex owned on Guy St, Dannevirke.

The pair had been a couple for about seven years, during which there were no family harm incidents reported to police.

But the pair broke up in August when the woman ended the relationship.

Their conversation then became heated, with Mcfarland demanding she leave the property.

He was in the house two days later while talking to the woman on the phone.

The conversation centred on their separation and how they would divide property, including the Guy St house they both owned.

Mcfarland became enraged at one stage, taking out his frustrations by pouring petrol on her items, which were mostly stacked in one room, and lighting them on fire.

Mcfarland told police he “just lost it” after the woman asked for the house to be evaluated, admitting he set the house on fire with the intent of burning it down.

At the time of the fire, chief fire officer Pete Sinclair told Stuff half of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Smoke alarms blared from inside the home as the fire was extinguished.

A man was taken from the house with burns on his legs and feet, Sinclair said.

In court, defence lawyer Steve Winter said a report into Mcfarland’s mental health found he was fit to plead.

Mcfarland will be sentenced in March.