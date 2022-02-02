Albany homicide case: Man denies murder over fatal stabbing

A homicide investigation has been launched in Albany, on Auckland's North Shore, after a man died while being taken to hospital following an incident in Vinewood Road.

A 31-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a man on Auckland’s North Shore has denied murder.

Lele He, 35, died on his way to hospital on January 12. Chao Chen was charged with his murder.

Chen appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where his lawyer Lester Cordwell entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The defendant was assisted by an interpreter.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for June 2023 and Chen was remanded in custody.