Auckland baby death: Man denies murdering 10-month-old boy
A man has denied killing a 10-month-old baby boy on Auckland’s North Shore.
He is accused of murdering Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson, who died on December 17 at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.
The 22-year-old accused appeared via an audiovisual link on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland, where he entered a not guilty plea.
His lawyer Miles Beresford applied for continued interim name suppression.
Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for June 2023 and the defendant was remanded in custody to reappear in April.
Two days before his death, Chance was found with critical injuries at a house on Vandeleur Ave, in Birkdale, on Auckland’s North Shore.
Police sealed off the three-bedroom rental as they carried out forensic testing.
A police investigation, code-named Operation Angora, later determined baby Chance died of “non-accidental injuries”.
Detective inspector Aaron Proctor previously said police’s sympathies were with Chance’s whānau at this “extremely difficult and tragic” time.