Auckland baby death: Man denies murdering 10-month-old boy

09:43, Feb 02 2022
Chance Aipolani-Nielson was taken to hospital from a Birkdale address.
Chris McKeen/Stuff
Chance Aipolani-Nielson was taken to hospital from a Birkdale address.

A man has denied killing a 10-month-old baby boy on Auckland’s North Shore.

He is accused of murdering Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson, who died on December 17 at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.

The 22-year-old accused appeared via an audiovisual link on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland, where he entered a not guilty plea.

His lawyer Miles Beresford applied for continued interim name suppression.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for June 2023 and the defendant was remanded in custody to reappear in April.

Two days before his death, Chance was found with critical injuries at a house on Vandeleur Ave, in Birkdale, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Chance was taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries in December.
Supplied
Chance was taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries in December.

Police sealed off the three-bedroom rental as they carried out forensic testing.

A police investigation, code-named Operation Angora, later determined baby Chance died of “non-accidental injuries”.

Detective inspector Aaron Proctor previously said police’s sympathies were with Chance’s whānau at this “extremely difficult and tragic” time.

Stuff