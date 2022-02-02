Auckland baby death: Man denies murdering 10-month-old boy

Chance Aipolani-Nielson was taken to hospital from a Birkdale address.

A man has denied killing a 10-month-old baby boy on Auckland’s North Shore.

He is accused of murdering Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson, who died on December 17 at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital.

The 22-year-old accused appeared via an audiovisual link on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland, where he entered a not guilty plea.

His lawyer Miles Beresford applied for continued interim name suppression.

READ MORE:

* Auckland baby death: Name suppression for man charged with murder of 10-month-old

* Auckland baby death: 21-year-old man charged with murder of 10-month-old

* Auckland baby death: Police speaking with whānau as homicide probe continues

* Police name 10-month-old baby who died of 'non-accidental' injuries in Auckland

* Homicide probe after baby boy dies of 'non-accidental' injuries in Auckland



Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for June 2023 and the defendant was remanded in custody to reappear in April.

Two days before his death, Chance was found with critical injuries at a house on Vandeleur Ave, in Birkdale, on Auckland’s North Shore.

Supplied Chance was taken to Starship Hospital with critical injuries in December.

Police sealed off the three-bedroom rental as they carried out forensic testing.

A police investigation, code-named Operation Angora, later determined baby Chance died of “non-accidental injuries”.

Detective inspector Aaron Proctor previously said police’s sympathies were with Chance’s whānau at this “extremely difficult and tragic” time.