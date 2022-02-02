Mt Roskill homicide case: Pair deny murder over Brian James' shooting in Auckland

Brian James, 23, was killed on Christmas Eve in Mount Roskill. Police are still to catch a second man involved in the homicide.

Two men have denied murdering a man in a shooting in Auckland's Mt Roskill.

Brian James (Ngā Puhi and Ngāti Hine), was shot dead on December 23, while two other men - one aged in his 30s and one in his 50s – were injured with a machete, at a house in Glass Rd.

Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen, 42, was arrested and charged after a police hunt. He is jointly charged with murder alongside another man, who has interim name suppression.

The pair were also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to two others.

A third man, Robert Leota, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, for allegedly sheltering and transporting the Thomsen to locations where he could evade the police.

He was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

All three appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday where lawyers for the defendants entered not guilty pleas on their behalf.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set down a trial date for July 2023 and the trio were remanded in custody.

STUFF/Stuff Sam Angelo Junior Thomsen is accused of murdering Brian James on December 23 in Mt Roskill.

After the arrests, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police could not rule out further arrests or additional charges.

James’ cousin, Jorja James, previously told Stuff, James had a troubled life, but had begun to turn it around after becoming a barber.

James had recently approached his cousin to find an accountant as he and his friend were thinking of starting their own barbershop, she said.