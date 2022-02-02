Auckland driver destroys family's garage after running person over in a fight

Matthews said an altercation at the neighbouring reserve saw an intoxicated driver ram through the family’s property.

A south Auckland family have lost many of their possessions after a driver ploughed through their garage.

The Papakura family of nine, which includes six young children, would spend every afternoon playing in the backyard and tending to the garden next to the garage, resident Rebecca Matthews said.

However, the family was out shopping on Thursday when police said a group fight at the neighbouring reserve led to one person running another over with their car, moderately injuring them.

The car then crashed through the fence and plummeted straight through the garage.

Thousands of dollars worth of uninsured devices, kids’ toys, furniture and appliances were completely destroyed. Their garden – the pride and joy of Matthews’ mother – was wiped out.

Matthews said the timing couldn't be worse.

A trampoline and children’s playground were also taken out by the driver.

Matthews said the timing couldn’t be worse, with three of the kids starting school this week without devices that would need to be bought again. Christmas presents that took months to save for were now gone.

“For the first couple of days it was hard to get over. If we passed the back room and looked outside, it's scary to even look and remember it happened,” she said.

“It's caused anxiety and mum was so emotional, it's been our home for so long. The kids are just really upset, a lot of their things lost, for them to be hurt goes to show how much the incident affected all of us.”

The house is owned by Kāinga Ora which said it was willing to build a new garage.

Matthews said if anybody went near it, “the whole thing would collapse”, and wanted a new one built as quickly as possible.

Despite the losses, the family was thankful nobody was hurt – especially as, unusually, they were not in the backyard at the time of the incident, about 5pm.

Matthews’ mother had only just gone inside for a rest from gardening when the incident occurred.

“Right where the driver smashed through the garage is where mum would normally be working. We’re lucky we took the kids in this case as we’d usually leave them with mum,” Matthews said.

“It's a saving game now, start doing all that again to get the things back that we've lost.”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene, a police spokesman said. They had since been referred to Youth Aid.