Shots fired after fight at Auckland bar, police seeking information

Shots were fired in Kingsland after an “altercation” on Sunday night, police say. (File photo)

A fight at a central Auckland bar led to shots being fired on the street, police say.

Police said they received a report of disorder at a bar on New North Rd, Kingsland, about 9.30pm on Sunday night.

An “altercation” had broken out between a group of people arriving at the bar and another group inside the bar, police said in a statement.

“A number of people were reported to be fighting with weapons during this incident.”

The altercation lasted for a couple of minutes before one group left on foot down Mostyn St towards Aitken Terrace.

A gun was “discharged” on Mostyn St and Aitken Terrace, police said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to the incident.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 105 and quote file number 220206/3111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.