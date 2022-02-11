'I was driving at 195kmh, not 176kmh' man tells police

Timothy Holden was unsuccessful in appealing a sentence for drag racing on a rural road at night. (File photo)

A driver clocked racing on a rural road at a speed of 176 kilometres per hour told police their speed radar must have caught him at the wrong time, because he was actually doing 195kmh.

Timothy Holden, 37, was caught racing another car on the night of July 23, 2021, on Gimblett Road, Hastings.

He pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle in a race or in an unnecessary exhibition of speed or acceleration on a road. He was sentenced in November 2021 to 150 hours’ community work and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for 18 months.

Holden is no stranger to police, or the courts. In 2001, he was convicted of dangerous driving; in 2003 he was convicted of careless driving causing injury; in 2004 he was convicted for operating a vehicle carelessly; in 2006 he was jailed after being convicted for a sustained loss of traction; and in 2019 he was convicted of dangerous driving again.

Holden appealed his latest sentence because he thought it was manifestly excessive to disqualify him from driving for so long. He thought 12 months was enough. He didn’t mind doing the community work.

Holden also thought his sentence failed to account for his early guilty plea.

The appeal was heard in the High Court at Napier before Justice David Gendall earlier in February.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Holden’s appeal was heard by Justice David Gendall. (File photo)

The Crown opposed the appeal, saying the sentence was appropriate given the seriousness of the offending and Holden’s history.

Holden, through his lawyer Lisa Grant, argued that the road was straight, rural, and with only one entry point. He said no-one else was present apart from the driver of the other car, and because it was 11.30pm it was unlikely any vineyard workers of other vehicles would be present.

Crown lawyer James Bridgman said the offending occurred on a winter's night with no street lighting, meaning hazards could not be seen, and there was no way Holden could know the road would be empty.

In a recently released decision Justice Gendall said Holden’s previous offences were indicative of a risk of future driving offending and, taking public safety into account, an 18-month disqualification period could not be described as excessive.

“In fact, the sentencing judge was of a mind to disqualify the appellant from driving for a longer period, had it not been for the appellant's personal situation with his need to visit his children in Palmerston North,” Gendall said.

The judge agreed with the Crown's description of the offending as “a very, very bad piece of driving”.

He dismissed the appeal.