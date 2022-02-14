Auckland man charged with pointing laser at police helicopter

Police and commercial pilots want to put an end to laser strikes. (Video first published in November 2021)

A 35-year-old Auckland man has been charged with pointing a laser at the police Eagle helicopter.

The Remuera man has been charged with committing criminal nuisance by lasering the police helicopter knowing it would endanger the police staff in the helicopter on January 9.

He is set to appear at the Auckland District Court on Monday.

Between July 2020 and November 2021 there were 20 reported laser strikes on the Eagle helicopter.

In 2021 there were at least 161 laser attack incidents reported across the country to the Civil Aviation Authority.

The CAA's deputy chief executive of aviation safety David Harrison previously said pointing a laser at an aircraft could cause temporary blindness and affect the pilot's ability to control it, putting lives at risk.

Harrison said the consequences of any temporary pilot-impairment or distraction were potentially catastrophic.

“People are not aware of the significance of it. It's sort of a lark, or a fun thing to do, not recognising that actually they're causing a real safety issue and creating a danger for pilots and passengers.”