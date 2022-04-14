Director of fake rehab clinic for Māori prisoners 'stomped on our mana'

Aperahama Anihana was sentenced at Auckland District Court on Thursday. (File photo)

A convicted fraudster has been sent back to jail after he set up a fake rehabilitation clinic for Māori prisoners.

Aperahama Te Taonui Titari Manotau Anihana​​ was arrested in 2019 on fraud-related charges after incurring debts of more than $180,000 for Māori Prison Support Services Ltd and Te Aranga Mai Ltd.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment by Judge Kathryn Maxwell at Auckland District Court.

He was also ordered to pay reparation to his victims.

He had previously admitted charges of forgery, obtaining and causing loss by deception, making a false statement, acting as a director of a company while prohibited, being a director of a failed company, and failing to comply with a liquidator’s notice.

Anihana was tearful at times during the sentencing and was supported by his whānau and community members.

Alden Williams/Stuff A man set up a company purporting to provide rehabilitation services for former prisoners, but it was all a scam. (File photo)

Māori Prison Support Services Ltd was set up to provide prisoner rehabilitation services and community integration for those released from Ngāwhā prison in Northland.

Anihana, who has previously been jailed for similar offending, was only five months out of prison when he started the scam.

The court heard Anihana repeatedly told creditors and would-be employees of Māori Prison Support Services that the enterprise was functioning and financially viable.

”Those representations were false. He had never secured any funding and the enterprise was insolvent from the outset,” Judge Maxwell said.

Te Kāea Minister of Corrections, Kelvin Davis is currently seeking collaborative approaches with iwi leaders to find solutions to the Māori prison population problem.

“You not only deceived creditors into thinking that the business was community focused, but you convinced six different people, who all had their vulnerabilities, to resign from their various jobs and to take up employment, when you knew full well you weren’t going to pay them.”

Judge Maxwell said she was also not aware of any prisoners who were released from Ngāwhā Prison who were offered any of the support services.

At sentencing, Crown prosecutor Jessica Blythe submitted Anihana was a compulsive liar.

Blythe said he had even lied to try and avoid being sentenced on Thursday, by falsely stating he had Covid-19 when he did not.

She said Anihana’s offending was pre-meditated and sophisticated.

He convinced a number of people to leave their jobs, including a single mother and a family member, to come and work for him, by promising them high salaries.

“He stomped on our mana,” one victim said.

The court heard Anihana was of high risk of reoffending and causing harm in the community.

Blythe submitted Anihana’s mana and community standing only aided in the offending.

Denise Piper/Stuff The support service was set up to support prisoners released from Ngāwhā Prison. (File photo)

Defence lawyer Echo Haronga said Anihana had not accessed support to address his undiagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder, grandiose thinking including his sense of entitlement, and depression.

Haronga said his dysfunctional childhood had contributed to his mental state.

Anihana now realised the impact the offending had on his victims and was deeply ashamed, Haronga said.

“He’s not a man who has been hoarding lots of money as he’s been on bail. He’s been te mahi a te mahi (doing the work),” Haronga said.

Judge Maxwell was not persuaded there was a link between Anihana’s background and the offending.

Whānau members were tearful and hugged Anihana before he was led down to the cells.