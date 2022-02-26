Woman raped at hostel raised concerns about her safety there days before assault

Sarah* says there was no working lock on the shared bathroom door of the hostel where she was raped.

A young woman who was raped at an Auckland hostel says she raised concerns with her Work and Income case manager about feeling unsafe there two days before the assault.

Sarah, who can’t be named for legal reasons, says she arrived at the Takapuna hostel on February 8 and, as the only woman there, felt intimidated by a group of men drinking alcohol in the communal living room outside her bedroom.

She says she told her case manager she didn’t feel safe there, but the case manager suggested she spend the day at the local library.

Thirty-six hours after moving in, Sarah says she was raped in her bedroom by another tenant.

Supplied Sarah took this video of the bathroom on her first day at the hostel. It shows the lock on the shared bathroom door does not work.

Videos she took before the attack show the lock on the door of the shared bathroom didn’t work. Her bedroom also afforded little privacy, with gaps between the door frame and her bedroom wall big enough for other tenants to see in.

Sarah says she was referred to the hostel by her Work and Income case manager. Work and Income also paid her bond.

The hostel has been used for emergency housing by the Ministry of Social Development, which oversees Work and Income, in the past, but only “as a last resort, where no alternatives were available”, it’s north and west Auckland commissioner, Glenn Mckay said in a statement.

But Mckay said in Sarah's case, it was a private arrangement between her and the landlord.

“When our clients are in private rental accommodation they choose where to live and they assess whether the accommodation is suitable,” he said.

SUPPLIED A large gap between the door jamb and the wall meant Sarah had very little privacy in her bedroom.

Sarah, a 25-year-old mother of three, is a recovering alcoholic, has mental health problems and is a sexual assault survivor, having been attacked in a park aged 13.

She found herself in need of a place to stay after breaking up with her partner and being hospitalised after self harming.

After she was discharged, she approached Work and Income to help her find a new place to stay.

Sarah says her case manager found the privately owned hostel, gave her the address and told her to meet the landlord.

Stuff has seen Sarah’s Work and Income account which records a debt of $700 on the day she moved into the hostel.

But after being shown her room, and seeing a group of men in the living room with boxes of beer, Sarah did not feel safe staying there.

Knowing the Work and Income office was closing soon, she ran the five blocks back there to see the case officer and asked for another place to stay.

“She [the case officer] made me feel ungrateful. She said there was nowhere else and ‘if you don’t like it, during the day, go to the library or the beach’.”

Supplied A screen grab from a video taken on Sarah’s phone shows large gaps between the door frame and the wall, offering little privacy.

Sarah went back to the hostel as she had no other option.

“She’s already turned me away. I didn’t want to risk being homeless … so I went back there. It was like: ‘Oh well, deal with it’.”

The next day a new tenant arrived and Sarah says she overheard him telling others he had been released from Mt Eden Prison.

After taking her medication, which makes her drowsy, she went to bed. She woke up to finding the new tenant on raping her.

“My bedroom door did lock but for some reason I didn’t lock my door … the incident happened at around five in the morning … ”

“I didn’t click to what was happening. I just froze … He didn’t say anything … he just left.”

She left the hostel and, with the support of friends, reported the attack to the police.

Sarah called Work and Income on Feb 11 to report the incident, but says they were unhelpful.

With no money or clothes, as they were taken by the police for evidence, she had to wait a day to get a Work and Income grant to get case and seven days for them to find her a new place to stay.

Police confirmed their investigation into Sarah’s attack was in its “early stages”.

Sarah says she would like an apology from Work and Income for not addressing her safety concerns.

“I would like an apology and I would like them to put me in a safe environment … The fact I went back there and said something … she didn’t take me serious enough. If someone comes back and says ‘I don’t feel safe’, don’t make them stay there.”

Sarah also wants her case manager’s actions reviewed.

“The way she handled this was wrong … The fact I went back before this happened, and they did nothing, it actually f.... me off.”

Alden Williams/Stuff Kathryn McPhillips, executive director of Help, says vulnerable people should be placed in safe housing.

That sentiment is backed by Kathryn McPhillips, clinical psychologist and director of survivor support organisation, Help.

She says women should be asked if they are prepared to go into mixed gender accommodation, and says it is “outrageous” Sarah was put in a situation she wasn’t comfortable with.

“Why do people who are in need, who are vulnerable in many ways, why do we expect that they can live with less safety than the rest of us?”

Karen Pattie, manager for the Beneficiary Advocacy and Information Service, says Sarah should not have been sent back to the hostel, and another option should have been found when she raised concerns.

She says while accommodation is tight, Work and Income should be held accountable if it referred people to unsafe residences. “There should be a monitoring body that goes around and makes inspections.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Shiloh Groot from the University of Auckland specialises in homelessness and inequality, with a focus on Māori.

University of Auckland psychology lecturer Dr Shiloh Groot’s, whose expertise include homelessness and urban poverty, says hostels that house everyone from young families, those with addiction issues and prison leavers were “not always going to be a safe place”.

She says Sarah’s story emphasises the need for a warrant of fitness for boarding houses and hostels.

As of 2021, boarding houses and hostels have been required to meet “Healthy Homes” standards, and security requirements under the Residential Tenancies Act.

Inspections and complaints are handled by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment’s Tenancy Compliance & Investigations Team (TCIT).

In a statement, its national manager Dan Herlihy said a complaint about the hostel was received in June last year, but Covid restrictions had hampered efforts to take the matter further.

“TCIT is proactively assessing the current information at hand with a view to visit the address alongside our regulatory partners.”

Stuff asked MSD a series of questions, including whether Sarah’s concerns for her safety were taken seriously and whether case managers are trained in this area.

Mckay’s statements did not address them. He also declined to answer questions about the hostel.

“It would be inappropriate for us to provide detailed comment on these matters, as it may prejudice the investigation,” he said in a statement.

Mckay also declined to say whether Work and Income would make a formal apology to Sarah but added she “has been through a very difficult time and we empathise with her distress”.

The hostel manager declined to comment.

Sexual violence: Where to get help

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines

Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you are in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.

* Name changed to protect identity.