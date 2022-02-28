Trials at Auckland and Manukau courts adjourned by Covid-related staff shortages

The Auckland District Court is closed to the public because there are not enough security staff able to come to work

Jury trials at Auckland and Manukau District Courts have been put on hold due Covid-related staff shortages.

The New Zealand Bar Association advised lawyers that the Auckland District Court will be entirely closed to the public, due to security staff being sick.

Only matters involving arrests over the weekend, and people in custody, will be dealt with.

Wherever possible, matters will be dealt with via audio-visual link rather than in person.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Fears of transmission risk in lifts as escalators removed from court building

* Covid 19: 80% of Aucklanders called for jury service fail to show as trials resume

* Covid-19: Judge aborts trial as concerns over Covid safety protocols in court escalate



The situation further south is similar.

Jury trials scheduled for the Manukau District Court have been adjourned for the second week in a row.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said of the two trials set down last week, one was adjourned because a witness or defendant was unwell, while the other was adjourned because of “staff resourcing constraints”.

Papakura and Pukekohe District Court remain open. Stuff understands those sites are being reviewed daily.

The closures follow at least two staff members testing positive for Covid-19 in the past two weeks at Auckland District Court.

Stuff understands about half of the registry staff were at home last week, self-isolating.