Skipper ordered to pay $150k after killing friend in 'dreadful tragedy'

Wei Chen, 39, died while diving near Motutapu Island in February 2020.

An inexperienced skipper who hit and killed his friend with a boat must pay $150,000 for emotional harm.

Zhenhua Yang​​ was driving a boat near Auckland’s Motutapu Island when he hit and killed his friend, 39-year-old Wei Chen, in February 2020.

Chen was diving at the time. It was the first time he had done so.

Wang pleaded guilty to operating a ship in a manner that caused unnecessary danger or risk to any person or property.

On Friday at the Auckland District Court, Judge David Sharp fined Yang $5850 and ordered him to pay reparations to Chen’s ex-wife and partner. He must also pay $150,000 in emotional harm payments.

Chen’s death was a “dreadful tragedy”, Judge Sharp said.

Yang apologised to Chen’s ex-wife, son, partner, friend and parents at the sentencing on Friday.

His lawyer, Paul Dacre KC, said the incident had “shattered” a family group.

“There is no doubt the mistake and the lack of experience and the terrible decision Yang made has had a catastrophic effect on a large amount of people.”

Yang and Chen had been on a diving trip with a group of others.

Supplied Wei Chen, pictured with his young son, Rex, a few years before his death near Motutapu Island.

Yang reversed the boat towards them to avoid rocks, but couldn’t actually see the divers.

Chen was struck by a propeller and suffered fatal injuries.

Maritime NZ’s investigations manager, Pete Dwen, said there were a number of failings that caused the incident.

"Mr Yang did not keep an eye on the divers, allowed his vessel to drift and then decided to reverse, without confirming that people in the water behind the vessel were out of the way.”

Supplied Wei Chen was 39 years old when he died near Motutapu Island.

Chen left behind a son, Rex, who was just 5 at the time.

Chen’s ex-wife Nai Jiang told the court on Friday the couple were married for more than 16 years.

Despite separating in 2017, they remained close and Chen was the “love of my life”, Jiang said.

Chen and Yang had been close friends, Jiang said, but it was the first time Chen had gone out with Yang on his boat or been diving.

Jiang said she missed Chen immensely and his death was needless and avoidable.

When she received a phone call from a police officer telling her Chen had died, “my heart stopped, I couldn’t understand, I could not breathe”, she said.

It was incredibly distressing to hear how Chen died and she had had trouble sleeping ever since, she said.

“We did not have the chance to say goodbye to his face, to his body.

“My heart doesn’t understand how I will never see him again.”