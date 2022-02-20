Dangerous inmate who escaped Rimutaka Prison found

John Douglas Willis, also known as John Damon Exley or Damon John Exley, escaped in a vehicle from Rimutaka Prison on Friday, February 18.

A dangerous inmate who fled Rimutaka Prison has been arrested two days after he escaped in a stolen van.

John Douglas Willis, also known as John Damon Exley or Damon John Exley, escaped in a vehicle from the prison on Friday in a white 2008 Toyota Hiace van.

The 59-year-old was arrested on Sunday in central Masterton, a police spokesperson said.

“Police are now investigating where he has been since escaping on Friday.”

Willis will appear in court on Monday charged with escaping custody.

It’s understood police initially believed Willis may have been trying to reach the growing anti-mandate protest at Parliament.

Willis has more than 240 previous convictions, with a criminal history that includes indecent assault, assault with intent to commit rape, theft, fraud, and escaping from custody.

It’s understood he has several convictions for escaping custody.

Willis has previously used violence against police and members of public after escaping.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff It’s understood police initially believed Willis may be trying to reach the protest in Wellington, but have since said he may have left the region.

He has been in prison for more than 10 years.

In 2005, he threatened a real estate agent with a knife and ordered her to undress while she was showing a man a property in Plimmerton, near Wellington. After a large manhunt following the incident, Willis later handed himself in.

He was sentenced to preventive detention the following year.

Lower North regional commissioner Paula Collins said the Department of Corrections had “very serious concerns for how this escape was able to occur”.

“We have made some immediate changes to security and operations at the prison, including pausing building works being undertaken.”

“We are undertaking a site-specific security practice review, and a full operational review by our Chief Custodial Officer with assistance from an independent reviewer who is yet to be appointed. Where we identify failings, they will be remedied with urgency.”