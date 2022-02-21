Sim card fraudster fails to have conviction overturned

RNZ’s podcast The Detail looks at the immigration situation, which has been described as a “tide of human misery”.

A man who stole $23,000 in a Sim card scam has failed to have his conviction overturned and risks being deported to India in August.

Jaswinder Jass Singh was convicted in July of dishonestly using a document after taking part in a “Sim-swapping scheme” which accessed bank accounts of unsuspecting victims.

Singh admitted his part in the scheme and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months supervision and ordered to pay $23,000 back to his victims.

The Court of Appeal has now dismissed his appeal to be discharged without conviction, meaning he may be deported back to India.

Stuff previously reported how Singh had been granted an eight-month extension on his work visa in order to repay some of his debts to his employer and relatives, as well as credit card debt.

Singh was 28 at the time and money was transferred into accounts operated by “primary mules”.

Singh, one of the “secondary mules” would then withdraw cash from those accounts in smaller amounts.

He made or attempted to make about 20 transactions in total during December 2019 and February 2020, but would pass on the money he made.

He was suspicious of the “primary mules” but did not know them and was given $500 maybe once of twice for his efforts.

At the Court of Appeal, Singh’s lawyer said he had paid back the $23,000 and if his conviction was overturned he may be allowed to stay in New Zealand.

If Singh was deported, he said he would lose the life he had established in New Zealand since 2014 and was worried about going back to a Covid-19 “ravaged” country.

Singh already owes $17,000 to his parents in India and will have to rely on their support.

The Court of Appeal agreed with the District Court judge, and he acted deliberately to withdraw the money from the accounts.

The judges did not accept he was naive, vulnerable or duped.

There would be a high chance Singh would be deported regardless if his conviction was overturned, the judgment said.

In the Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision, tribunal member Martha Roche said Singh would eventually obtain employment back in India and did not reach the threshold to remain in New Zealand.